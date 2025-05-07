Beyond the bust

When most people think of “spills,” they picture the Exxon Valdez or the Deepwater Horizon – massive catastrophes involving millions of gallons of crude oil. And those worst-case scenarios are absolutely something Ecology and our partners prepare for.

But our spill responders’ responsibilities go far beyond those doomsday events – and they don’t just involve oil, gas and other petroleum products. Every month, our responders are called to deal with a wide range of hazardous materials. One of our most important – and least recognized – responsibilities is the work Ecology responders does to protect police and fire personnel and clean up illegal drug operations.

Collaborating with law enforcement

Law enforcement agencies across the state regularly call on our team when they encounter dangerous chemicals at these illegal sites. Our role is to assess the risks posed from chemicals and toxic compounds at these scenes, ensure the safety of police and fire responders, and properly dispose of hazardous waste

Health and environmental risks

How does this work in practice? Let’s look at Ecology’s role in assisting the Washington State Patrol as troopers executed a search warrant in March 2025 at an illegal cannabis operation in Thurston County.

Illegal cannabis grows pose serious environmental and health risks. The warm, humid conditions create a breeding ground for mold and fungus, which can cause severe respiratory illnesses. There are cases where people have been hospitalized for months following brief exposure to contaminated environments.

Chemical exposure is another major threat. Growers often use pesticides, fertilizers, and banned substances that contaminate the air, soil, and surfaces. Pesticide poisoning can occur after only a few hours on-site and may involve symptoms such as chills, sweating, long-term joint pain, and muscle issues.

In addition to health hazards, illegal grows can also pose a fire and explosion risk. Makeshift electrical wiring, overloaded circuits and the use of solvents to extract THC can turn these spaces into tinderboxes.

Ecology Spills Responder Josh Coulter conducts flammability testing to assess chemical hazards before cleanup.

During the State Patrol bust, the four members of Ecology’s spill response team – Dave Byers, Chelsea Krimme, Courtney Serad, and Josh Coulter, stood by in full hazmat gear as troopers, also suited up in protective equipment, secured the site. Once cleared by the State Patrol, the Ecology team’s first priority was testing the air quality to determine what hazards were present so everyone could proceed safely.

“These incidents may start as criminal investigations, but they quickly become environmental emergencies,” said Dave Byers, Ecology’s response section manager. “Our responders are trained to assess the risk on the ground, protect the first responders from hidden hazards and ensure that dangerous substances are removed before they spread into the community or environment.”

Illegal grow operations often contain chemicals that can cause burns, poisoning, and respiratory issues. Some substances are so dangerous that they are regulated by the U.S. EPA and should only be handled by certified applicators. Others like carbofuran are outright banned in the U.S., but they still appear in these unregulated operations.

Ecology Spills Team members Dave Byers, Courtney Serad, and Josh Coulter test barrels for chemical hazards.

Ensuring safety on-site

During the Thurston County operation, Ecology spill responders discovered extensive mold growth on the ceilings, a clear indication of the hazardous conditions these sites create. Mold spores pose serious respiratory risks, especially in enclosed spaces with poor ventilation. As we assessed the site, we also found containers of harmful chemicals like industrial-strength pesticides and fertilizers.

Our team did not disturb the mold or building materials, but proceeded with extreme caution, using appropriate protective equipment and following hazmat protocols to avoid exposure. They carefully inventoried and secured the materials for proper disposal.

Ecology Spills Responder Josh Coulter, in protective gear, brings a container from the site and adds it to the collection area for inventory during cleanup.

Commitment to responsible disposal

Last year, our Spills program responded to 34 drug lab clean-ups, and each incident reinforced the importance of our role in keeping first responders, communities, and the environment safe.

The work does not stop when the bust is over; that is when we step in to ensure that no lingering toxics remain and that hazardous materials are disposed of responsibly. The sooner we respond, the less harm is done to Washington state.