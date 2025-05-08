Bluecore Expands Beyond Enterprise; Launches AI Shopping Agent alby to All Retailers on Shopify

With alby by Bluecore, Thousands of Shopify Merchants Can Now Launch Conversational AI Shopping Experiences Across Their Ecommerce Sites in One Hour

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluecore, the technology company that empowers retailers to discover their best customers and keep them for life, today announced that its AI shopping agent alby is now available to retailers on Shopify. The company will extend its enterprise-grade technology and decade-plus years of experience working with retailers including Tapestry, Express, Lenovo and 400+ others to Shopify merchants. Now, any retailer using Shopify can launch alby to anticipate and answer shoppers’ questions about products across their ecommerce site. Plushbeds and DENALI Electronics are among the early retailers on Shopify using the AI shopping agent to curate conversational shopping experiences for consumers.

Instead of perusing retailers’ sites to discover products, consumers want retailers to quickly find exactly what they need online–just as they do in-stores. For retailers, this means introducing digital experiences where consumers can ask questions about products and receive real-time answers and recommendations. Major ecommerce marketplaces like Amazon have already rolled out AI shopping assistants to enable these conversations, heightening consumer expectations for similar experiences from all retailers and brands. But, it can be challenging for other retailers to compete given the resources and fast-paced innovation necessary to build, test and maintain these AI-powered experiences.

With alby by Bluecore, any retailer–from SMBs on Shopify to enterprises–across any vertical, can now seamlessly power conversational AI shopping experiences that are unique to their brand and customers.

Consumers can engage directly with alby on a retailer’s website to ask questions about any product that a retailer offers. The AI shopping agent learns, decides and acts on a brand’s behalf, pulling in product information, brand assets and incorporating brand voice. This ensures accurate answers are provided to shoppers and predicts the questions shoppers will ask about specific products before they buy. Alby also offers retailers around-the-clock support and converses in any language across the world to make it easy for consumers to get timely answers to their questions, any time and anywhere they’re shopping.

“Adding an AI shopping agent to our website to help guide shoppers from discovery to purchase was a priority for us, but it wasn’t until alby that it was actually possible,” said Michael Hughes, CEO of Plushbeds. “We integrated alby on Shopify to guide our shoppers to their perfect mattress, based on their sleeping preferences. Now, alby answers 6,000 product questions a month, engages 15% of website traffic and achieves a 5x higher conversion rate.”

Plushbeds and DENALI Electronics are among a number of other early adopters on Shopify of alby, in addition to retailers across apparel, furniture, sporting equipment, consumer electronics, beauty, footwear, jewelry and auto. The AI shopping agent is already driving consumer engagement 15x higher than the industry standard overall and has engaged over 8 million conversations in the past six months.

“We have been addressing the unique needs of enterprise retailers for over ten years with our technology–and we’re now expanding our expertise to the thousands of SMB retailers on Shopify,” said Fayez Mohamood, CEO and Co-founder of Bluecore. “As all retailers navigate this new AI-powered landscape, we’re offering them the tools to not only understand how AI is evolving consumer behavior, but take action on it with alby. We want every retailer to be able to openly experiment with AI and start to unlock a vast trove of new data that leads to higher engagement and conversion.”

Retailers can now trial alby for free to test and iterate new AI-driven conversational experiences for shoppers. Learn more about at alby.com or get started with the alby app in Shopify's app store.

###



ABOUT BLUECORE

Bluecore’s suite of retail marketing technology creates personalized shopping experiences across all consumer-facing digital channels–transforming anonymous shoppers into known customers along the way.



With its AI shopping agent alby, Bluecore is enabling retailers–from enterprise to SMB–to predict and answer shoppers’ questions, significantly increasing their likelihood of purchase. alby integrates directly into retailers’ product catalogs, anticipates their intent and progresses them through the buying journey. It simultaneously equips retailers with an entirely new dataset: the questions shoppers ask right before they buy. This data fuels their ability to personalize future interactions across every channel. Through alby, Bluecore is preparing retailers for the agentic future of commerce, where both AI agents and humans shop together.

More than 400 leading retailers, including Wayfair, Tapestry, Express, Lenovo and Alo Yoga, and a growing number of Shopify brands trust Bluecore to accelerate profitable growth. Learn more at Bluecore.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.