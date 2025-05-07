NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from 22 leading shipping companies will participate on panels discussions at the “2nd Maritime Leaders Summit” on Monday, June 2, 2025, at the Clarion Hotel The Hub in Oslo, Norway.

The event is hosted by Capital Link and DNV and takes place within the context of Nor-Shipping 2025.

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

Held in Oslo biennially, the Maritime Leaders Summit is known for its large attendance by leaders and decision makers from across shipping’s value chain. This international thought leadership event will cover topics related to geopolitical challenges, the evolving energy landscape, environmental regulations, technology and digitalization, shipping segments outlook, access to capital, and other pressing industry issues.

The conference takes place during 2025 Nor-Shipping Week, which brings together maritime leaders from all over the world to discuss innovation, sustainability, and the future of the maritime industry.

This one-day conference is known for its rich informational content and the extensive marketing, networking and business development opportunities.

REGISTRATION

To register please go to the link below:

https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2025norway/

AGENDA TOPICS

KEYNOTE SESSION:

STEERING THROUGH CHANGE: INSIGHTS ON THE MARITIME INDUSTRY'S NEXT CHAPTER

1x1 Discussion between:

Mr. Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO – DNV Maritime

CEO – Mr. Jan Dieleman, President – Cargill Ocean Transportation; Chair – Global Maritime Forum

PANEL DISCUSSIONS

Shipping In The Storm: Tariffs, Geopolitics, & The Global Supply Chain

Green Shipping – Is It Still On?

Energy Transition - Is It Still Happening?

Ai & Digitalization - Steering The Future Of Shipping

Decoding The Shifting Energy Landscape

All About Money – Navigating Ship Finance & Capital Raising Options

Navigating Opportunity: Investing Across Maritime Sectors

Global Trade, Commerce, & Shipping – The Charterers’ Perspective

Shipowners’ Perspective - Insights From The Top Deck





PARTICIPATING SHIPPING COMPANIES

Asyad Shipping Co. (MUSCAT: ASCO) BW LPG Ltd. (NYSE: BWLP) (OSLO: BWLPG) Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC) Columbia Shipmanagement Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Frontline PLC (NYSE: FRO) Golar LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLNG) Höegh Autoliners ASA (OSLO: HAUTO) Höegh Evi Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (MSC) MPC Container Ships ASA (OSLO: MPCC) Navigator Gas (NYSE: NVGS) Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) NYK Group Europe Odfjell SE (OSLO: ODF) Pacific Carriers Limited Peter Döhle Schiffahrts-KG Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings Ltd. Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (OSLO: WAWI)

TARGET AUDIENCE

The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

SPONSORS

HOSTED BY: Capital Link • DNV

GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Group, TEN

GLOBAL SPONSORS: ABS • DNB • Liberian Registry • Lloyd’s Register • Neptune Maritime Leasing Ltd. • Seward & Kissel LLP

SPONSORS: DeepSea Technologies • NSB Group • Orca AI • RINA • Vedder Price

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. • Diana Shipping Inc. • Dorian LPG Ltd. • Flott & Co. • GSTS • Holland & Knight • Ifchor Galbraiths (IG) • MPC Container Ships ASA • Navigator Gas • Navios Maritime Partners L.P. • Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings Ltd.

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATION: Shipping Offshore Network

MEDIA PARTNERS: Actualidad Maritima • The Japan Maritime Daily • Kaiji Press • Marine Circle • The Maritime Executive • Robban Assafina • World Oils • Xinde Marine News

ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a data partner of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.

