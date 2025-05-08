Calistoga Spa Hot Springs Sparkles in New Travel Video Highlighting the Best of Calistoga

The pools at Calistoga Spa are naturally heated by geothermal mineral hot springs. Credit: Alexander Rubin Calistoga Spa Hot Springs mineral pools beckon guests for soothing nighttime soaks.

CALISTOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calistoga Spa Hot Springs, a hot springs and spa retreat nestled in the heart of Napa Valley, is proud to announce its recent feature on Hidden Gems by Peter Greenberg, a popular travel series showcasing the top destinations around the world.

The video, titled "Hidden Gems of Napa Valley", takes viewers on a journey to Calistoga, historically famous for its mineral water, and to the Calistoga Spa Hot Springs, one of the most iconic spa destinations in town. With breathtaking visuals and thoughtful narration, the feature captures what makes geothermal mineral pools and volcanic ash mud baths a sought-after haven for wine country travelers.

“We’re honored to be featured in "Hidden Gems of Napa Valley", said Mike Lennon, general manager of Calistoga Spa Hot Springs. “This recognition is a testament to why we are one of the top wellness and relaxation experiences in Napa Valley.”

Viewers can see the video on YouTube at Hidden Gems of Napa Valley.

As part of the celebration, the hotel is offering a limited-time "As Seen In Hidden Gems" package, including two volcanic ash mud baths, volcanic ash themed bath robes, complimentary wine tasting at Picayune Cellars and more available through June 30, 2025.

Guests may view the video and find more information on the hotel and booking at calistogaspa.com.

