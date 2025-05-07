QuisLex Releases Upcoming Event Schedule

Company experts to attend and share insight at several US and international legal forums and trade events in May and June

NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY – May 7, 2025 – QuisLex, an industry pioneer and leading alternative legal services provider, announces its upcoming events for May and June. The company is sponsoring several organizations and forums in both the United States and Europe as part of its continued support of industry education and networking opportunities for clients and partners.

Upcoming events at which QuisLex and its team of experts will participate include:

Women in eDiscovery 2025 Conference – May 12-14, Chicago, IL

QuisLex vice president and chief of staff Jennifer Contegiacomo will be part of the expert panel for the breakout session “Legal Ops: Who…What…How.”

CPDP.ai 2025: The World Is Watching – May 21-23, Brussels, Belgium

QuisLex representatives will be in attendance and hosting client meetings.

Mitratech AdvanceLaw GC/DGC Summit – June 3-4, 2025, Washington, D.C.

QuisLex co-founder and president Sirisha Gummaregula will participate on the panel discussing the topic of “AI, Client Service, and Business Outcomes: Deploying Emerging Tech for Quality, Not Just Efficiency.”

Relativity Fest London – June 10, 2025

QuisLex representatives will be in attendance and hosting client meetings.

Lexpo 2025 – June 16-17, 2025, Amsterdam

QuisLex representatives will be in attendance and hosting client meetings.

Consero Chief Privacy Officer Forum – June 22-24, Westlake Village, CA

QuisLex is a sponsor of this event, and Melissa Paulk, QuisLex director, data privacy and security solutions, will moderate the panel “Navigating the Evolving Regulatory Landscape: State Laws and Global Trends.”

Contact QuisLex to schedule a meeting with an expert at any of these events.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce costs, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 New Law Provider, the World Commerce & Contracting Association as an Outstanding Service Provider and the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

