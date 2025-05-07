BC First Nations Justice Council Congratulates Justice Trailblazing staff Christina J. Cook and Katisha Paul

The BC First Nations Justice Council (BCFNJC) is proud to celebrate and extend our heartfelt congratulations to BCFNJC staff members Christina J. Cook (Brokenhead Ojibway Nation) and Katisha Paul (W̱ JOȽEȽP and Lil’wat).

Unceded & Ancestral Territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh & səlilwətaɬ Nations, Vancouver BC, May 07, 2025

The BC First Nations Justice Council (BCFNJC) is proud to celebrate and extend our heartfelt congratulations to BCFNJC staff members Christina J. Cook (Brokenhead Ojibway Nation) and Katisha Paul (W̱ JOȽEȽP and Lil’wat).

On May 05th, Christina was appointed by BC Attorney General Niki Sharma with the esteemed King’s Counsel (K.C.) designation. This honour recognizes exceptional merit and contribution to the legal profession in British Columbia, and Christina’s appointment reflects a career of leadership, service, and unwavering commitment to justice for Indigenous Peoples. Christina Cook has long been a trailblazer in advancing Indigenous legal perspectives and empowering the next generation of legal professionals. Currently the Managing Policy Lawyer at BCFNJC, her leadership includes serving as an elected bencher for the Law Society of BC and as chair of the Canadian Bar Association BC (CBABC) Aboriginal Lawyers Forum. Through her work with the BCFNJC and her involvement in national legal initiatives, she continues to shape policy and mentor Indigenous lawyers, advocating tirelessly for a more inclusive and culturally grounded justice system.

On May 02nd, Katisha Paul (W̱ JOȽEȽP and Lil’wat) was elected UN Global Indigenous Youth Caucus Co-Chair at the 2025 United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII). In her role as Co-Chair of the Global Indigenous Youth Caucus, Katisha is tasked with coordinating and facilitating dialogue among Indigenous youth from across the globe. Katisha, currently a Policy Analyst at the BCFNJC and elected youth representative for the Union of BC Indian Chiefs, is a powerful voice for Indigenous youth. BCFNJC looks forward to seeing her voice amplified at a global scale to ensure the voices of Indigenous youth voices are centered in decision making.

“The Justice Council is thrilled to see BCFNJC staff being recognized for their outstanding achievements as justice policy trailblazers. Christina’s appointment as King’s Counsel is not only a recognition of her legal excellence and service but also an affirmation of her advocacy for Indigenous voices within the legal profession,” stated Kory Wilson, BCFNJC Chair. “Similarly, we hold up Katisha for stepping into another leadership role for Indigenous youth. We are honoured to work alongside Christina and Katisha and celebrate these well-deserved accomplishments. We celebrate these First Nations policy and legal professionals and trailblazers changing the justice landscape for the better.”

Council is pleased to see others recognize these two extraordinary individuals, Christina and Katisha, whose contributions continue to inspire and advance Indigenous legal and policy excellence across the province and beyond borders.

Natalie Martin BC First Nations Justice Council 778-795-0582 natalie.martin@bcfnjc.com

