Verifone and Stripe Partner to Deliver Unified Commerce

Stripe’s modern payment infrastructure meets Verifone’s enterprise-grade devices to equip merchants with secure, scalable solutions for unified commerce.

NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone, the global payments leader for the world’s best-known merchants, financial institutions, and fintechs, announced that it is entering into a partnership with Stripe, a programmable financial services company. Through this partnership, Stripe services will natively run on Verifone payment devices, offering Stripe customers even more flexibility and choice in deploying durable and performant in-person payments. The partnership will also expand Verifone’s reach to a new base of modern, fast-growing businesses seeking enterprise-grade hardware and global payment capabilities. Verifone devices will be initially available to Stripe customers in the United States and will expand into other markets in the future.





“Stripe and Verifone are leading players in the payments space. This partnership brings together two innovation-driven brands that see tremendous opportunity to serve clients across all verticals, such as retail, quick service restaurants (QSR), and hospitality,” said Himanshu Patel, CEO of Verifone.

This new partnership gives merchants access to a broader set of tools and services to deliver omni-channel commerce.

Seamless transaction experiences that customers want

Merchants can now support commerce use cases such as self-service checkout and tableside ordering by leveraging Verifone’s payment devices with Stripe Terminal, an in-person payments solution. Verifone and Stripe support digital wallets, QR codes on-reader, digital or printed receipts, and interactive screens for tipping, loyalty programs, customer signatures, and more.

End-to-end capabilities that flex to the payment needs of enterprise

Stripe customers can choose from a broad range of Verifone devices—from multilane to handheld readers with built-in printers—designed to meet the needs of any in-person commerce experience. With powerful device management tools and dedicated support from Stripe and Verifone, merchants can confidently manage and scale their in-person payments with ease.

Best-in-class payment devices: Secure, high- performing, and easy to manage

Verifone holds a staunch commitment to the highest level of security in its solutions and designs its products to anticipate and reduce fraud. Verifone devices are built on Qualcomm chips to deliver top-notch connectivity and performance. And these devices can be fully managed through cloud-based fulfillment and device management in the Stripe Dashboard.

“We’re excited to partner with Verifone to offer their devices to Stripe Terminal users. This partnership expands the use cases that Stripe can support with in-person payments by offering more trusted, enterprise-grade devices in more places,” said John Affaki, Business Lead for Payment Acceptance at Stripe. “This offers our customers even more flexibility in how they process in-person payments." Rajeev Yerukalapudi, EVP, Global Head of Strategy and Partnerships at Verifone continued, “Together, Stripe and Verifone are enabling merchants to deliver smarter and more personalized interactions at the point of sale. Verifone is proud to be an integral part of their unified commerce solution.”

To explore how this partnership is helping businesses deliver unified commerce experiences visit https://www.verifone.com/en/us/stripe-verifone-partnership.

About

Stripe

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Millions of companies—from the world’s largest enterprises to the most ambitious startups—use Stripe to accept payments, grow their revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, the company aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

Verifone

Verifone is a leading global payments technology provider trusted by the world’s top brands. Verifone powers the boundless payments grid—enabling distinctive commerce experiences for merchants, fintech companies, and financial institutions wherever commerce happens. By combining a flexible platform, an open ecosystem of 2,500+ integrations, and four decades of payments expertise, Verifone eliminates payment complexity and expands what’s possible across every payment channel. Each year, Verifone processes $8 trillion in transaction value across 165+ countries around the world helping businesses of all sizes to grow without limits. Learn more at www.verifone.com.

Verifone and Stripe unveil partnership

