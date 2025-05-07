New Memoir AND THEN GOD STEPPED IN Shares Testament to God’s Love and Blessings

Former part-time missionary reflects on his time in Uganda in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-founder of In the Garden Missions and Greater Heights Missions, John Womack witnessed the power of God’s love firsthand while serving in the mission field of Africa. Called to be a part-time missionary in 2011, he led eighteen different mission trips to Uganda before retiring, and time after time, he saw all the amazing ways in which God intervened in their ministry to bless the lives of the Ugandan people. Having discovered a new appreciation for Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, John looks to inspire a new generation of missionaries in his new memoir.

In “And Then God Stepped In,” John invites readers to embark on a spiritual journey. Recounting how he observed God’s love in action in Uganda, John reminds readers of God’s presence and direction in their own daily lives. “God is constantly at work,” John says. “His love for all people is infinite, and His blessings await those who have faith.” This moving memoir is a must-read for anyone looking to grow their faith or for those who feel called to serve God through ministry.

“And Then God Stepped In” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

John Womack is a retired businessman and former part-time missionary. He is the co-founder of In the Garden Missions and Greater Heights Missions and has led eighteen mission teams to Uganda, Africa. A CPA with an MBA, he worked for over fifty years as a financial controller. In his final year of missionary service, he was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Ministry from Global Bishops, Apostles and Ministers Academy recommended by Rev. Dr. Medad Birungi.

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.