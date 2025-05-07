Interior Secures 18 Short-Term Agreements to Boost Colorado River Conservation

Date: May 7, 2025

WASHINGTON — Today, the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Reclamation marked major progress for the continued short-term health of the Colorado River System. Eighteen short-term System Conservation Implementation agreements with water entitlement holders in Arizona and California have been negotiated to include additional conservation of Colorado River System water.

Interior and Reclamation are committed to working intensely with representatives of the governors of all seven Colorado River Basin states and tribal nations within the basin to forge a sound water management plan for the river that will promote the prosperity of all 40 million people living in the Basin for generations to come.

Extension of 18 short-term agreements with tribal, municipal and agricultural water users in the Lower Colorado River Basin will result in additional water savings through 2026, totaling approximately 321,000 acre-feet in Lake Mead storage, the equivalent of approximately five feet in reservoir elevation. The extension of these agreements provides tribes, cities and farmers with funding for water savings during the development of Post-2026 Colorado River Operating Guidelines. This additional water helps to bolster Lake Mead’s elevation for continued resilience to deliver water and produce hydropower on the Colorado River during this critical time to benefit the Colorado River System and its users.

“The Colorado River is essential to the American West, and Interior and Reclamation is dedicated to delivering life-sustaining water and harnessing the significant hydropower the river offers,” said Senior Advisor to the Secretary Scott Cameron. “The Trump administration remains focused on strengthening drought response in the Colorado River System and safeguarding the interests of Western communities.”

The lifeblood of the American West, the Colorado River Basin provides water for more than 40 million people and fuels hydropower resources in seven U.S. states. It is a crucial resource for 30 Tribal Nations and two states in Mexico and supports 5.5 million acres of agriculture and agricultural communities across the West. Through both short-term and long-term actions, Interior and Reclamation are leading a comprehensive effort to make Western communities more resilient to the ongoing drought and lower flows across the region.

“These agreements represent the continued collaboration within the Colorado River Basin as we all look to secure the needed near-term water supplies,” said Reclamation Acting Commissioner David Palumbo. “Reclamation is committed to securing the future viability of Colorado River water supplies in the near-term and we work with all of our basin partners on long-term actions in the Post-2026 Operating Guidelines.”

The agreements are part of the more than three million acre-feet of system conservation commitments made by the Lower Basin states.

Reclamation is also working with water entitlement holders in the Lower Colorado River Basin to negotiate water conservation agreements for additional projects that will put the Colorado River Basin on a path to a more resilient water future.

These short- and long-term actions come as Interior and Reclamation continue to engage with our basin state and tribal partners on development of post-2026 operations, a critical effort that will shape the future of the Colorado River Basin. Throughout the coming weeks and months, Interior will provide updates on progress as it aims to complete a Post-2026 Draft Environmental Impact Statement by the end of the calendar year.

More information on Post-2026 Operations can be found here: CR Post-2026 Operations | Bureau of Reclamation.

