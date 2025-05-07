Lithuania’s Economic Recovery: Ekmel Çilingir Highlights the Power of SMEs

Ekmel Çilingir— Chairman of the Board at European Merchant Bank (EMBank)—has published a new article titled “SMEs Help Lithuania’s Economic Recovery.”

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a timely and data-driven analysis, Ekmel Çilingir— Chairman of the Board at European Merchant Bank (EMBank) —has published a new article on LinkedIn Pulse titled “SMEs Help Lithuania’s Economic Recovery.” The piece sheds light on the essential role small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are playing in stabilising and reviving Lithuania’s economy following the shocks of recent years.Lithuania, like much of the global economy, has faced a series of compounded challenges, including inflationary pressure, geopolitical tensions, and post-pandemic market uncertainty. Despite these hurdles, SMEs—defined as firms employing fewer than 250 people—have remained remarkably resilient. As Çilingir points out, SMEs constitute 99.8% of all active businesses in Lithuania and account for over 70% of the country’s employment, making them a cornerstone of both social stability and economic growth.In the article, Çilingir explores how Lithuanian SMEs are adapting to this evolving landscape through digital transformation, strategic exports, and increased operational agility. He references a wave of businesses, ranging from tech startups to traditional manufacturers, that are leveraging digital platforms, accessing EU funding, and seeking new markets to remain competitive.Çilingir also discusses the enabling role of financial institutions in this process, pointing to Lithuania’s strong fintech ecosystem and responsive banking sector. EMBank, the institution he chairs, is cited as an example of a new-generation business bank that supports SME growth through customised lending and digital-first financial services. Licensed by the European Central Bank and headquartered in Vilnius, EMBank has positioned itself as a strategic partner for SMEs operating both locally and across the European Economic Area.Importantly, Çilingir cautions that while Lithuania’s SME sector is showing promising signs of recovery, sustained progress will require continued policy support and investment in digital infrastructure, workforce upskilling, and international competitiveness. He advocates for structural initiatives that not only support recovery, but also enhance long-term resilience.With over 20 years of experience in international banking and fintech innovation, Çilingir frequently shares his insights through public commentary and his personal website, www.ekmelcilingir.com . His latest article is a continuation of his ongoing effort to examine how regulatory environments, technology, and capital access intersect to shape economic outcomes, particularly for small business ecosystems in emerging markets. Read the full article , “SMEs Help Lithuania’s Economic Recovery,” on LinkedIn Pulse

