Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia Hosts Benefit on Bateaux NY to Provide a Lifeline for Medical Services in Serbia

Lifeline NY Logo Consul General Dr. Vladimir Bozovic, HRH Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia (Photo Credit: David Warren / SIPA USA for AP) Guests at Lifeline New York (Photo Credit: David Warren / SIPA USA for AP) Consul General Dr. Vladimir Bozovic, Richard Jankov (Photo Credit: David Warren / SIPA USA for AP) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: David Warren / SIPA USA for AP)

The Lifeline New York Benefit in New York Raised Funds for children's hospitals and medical diagnosis in Serbia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia hosted the Lifeline New York Spring Benefit Dinner aboard Bateaux New York with guests dedicated to championing philanthropic efforts to combine a boat tour of the skyline of New York City with raising funds for a valuable cause.Special guests at this cherished New York City event enjoyed cocktails and dinner while taking in sweeping views of the city from the Bateaux New York, all in support of a meaningful benefit dedicated to helping children’s hospitals in Serbia.A live auction was held, led by actor and model Alessandro Egger whose efforts raised funds for items including a handmade suit from Domenico Vacca, signature facials with oxygen treatment from BodyworksNY at Dr. Barry Weintraub, afternoon tea at Mariebelle New York and a private tour of the Royal palace in Belgrade by the Crown Prince and Princess.Guests also received Formosa fragrance courtesy of Shining Sung. The beautiful bottle was designed by guest Marc Rosen.Lifeline Humanitarian Organization is an international effort founded over 30 years ago in the early 1990s as an urgent response to the tragic humanitarian situation in the former Yugoslavia, which was afflicted by conflict and sanctions. The goal of Lifeline is to reduce and relieve the suffering of physically and mentally disabled children, orphans, the elderly as well as to improve medical facilities in the country.HRH Crown Princess Katherine is dedicated to charity and has a driving passion to help those in need in Serbia. None of her work would be possible without help from caring people in the community. Generous donations and fundraising efforts such as the annual dinner provide lifesaving medical equipment and improve the lives of disadvantaged children.Notable attendees included: Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia, Consul General of Serbia Dr. Vladimir Bozovic, Bishop Irinej, Susan Gutfreund, Nicky Haskell, Peter Pizzino (Trustee/Treasurer), Marc Rosen, Hon. Branko Terzic, Tijana Ibrahimovic, Rushka Bergman, David Hryck (President of the board), Slobodan Bekvalac (Board member), Alessandro Egger, Dragana Djuknic (Board member), Catherine Broadbent, Richard & Margret Jankov, Saundra whitney, Kathy Sloane and Douglas & Caroline Jackson.About Lifeline New York:Lifeline New York is a 501(c)(3) registered not-for-profit whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation and was established in Belgrade in 2001, to improve the health and welfare of all those in need in Serbia regardless of religion or ethnic origin.For further information concerning Lifeline, please visit www.lifelineny.org IG: @Lifelinenewyork | X / T: @LifelineNYorg

