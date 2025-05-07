Reality stars and social influencers turn heads in Mermaid Way’s viral looks, with no formal brand deals in sight





LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One independent brand is standing out for an entirely different reason. Mermaid Way, a rising fashion label , is gaining momentum not through traditional marketing channels or formal brand deals, but through organic, unsponsored appearances by high-profile women across entertainment and social media.

The phenomenon, emerging over the early months of 2025, reflects a shift in how influence in fashion is generated. Mermaid Way pieces have appeared on reality stars, content creators, and models, often without the usual signals of brand involvement, such as #ad tags or sponsored mentions. These appearances, from red carpet events to viral videos, point to genuine consumer preference over orchestrated promotion.

One early example came from Caroline Burt, DJ and reality television personality, who was photographed in two Mermaid Way designs at Los Angeles events. She first wore the Glam Dollz Corset Set to a rooftop party, drawing attention for its bold silhouette. Days later, she appeared in the Sweet Poison Satin Mini Dress, praised online for blending comfort with standout visual appeal.

Similarly, European model and influencer Yuliya Lasmovich brought two of the brand’s statement pieces to the forefront. Her look in the Eyes On Me Lace Dress, styled with long gloves and rose detailing, evoked Old Hollywood glamour. Later, she wore the Pride and Prejudice Bow Dress, a red sequin design with oversized accents, again appearing without coordinated brand activity.

In February, Lily Brooks O’Briant wore the Body Talk Mini Dress to the 2025 Grammy Awards, sparking online conversation and fan interest. Shortly after, TikTok creator Erubey Deanda drew over 12 million views in a video featuring the Sweet Poison Satin Mini Dress, which sold out soon after, further demonstrating the strength of organic traction.

More examples followed. Allie Eklund, known for her festival and lifestyle content, wore the Bouchic Shirt Mini Dress at a desert music event. Influencer Piper Rockelle, with over 11 million followers, opted for the Cherry Kiss Diamond Heart Mini Dress in her Valentine’s Day content, reinforcing the brand’s growing relevance among Gen Z fashion circles. Like others, the post included no tags or mentions of collaboration, yet demand for the item spiked immediately.

Industry watchers have taken note of the consistency behind these organic sightings. While most labels rely on influencer marketing and paid placements, Mermaid Way’s visibility appears driven entirely by unsolicited adoption. Analysts suggest this reflects a growing desire for authenticity in fashion influence .

To date, Mermaid Way has not made public statements in response to this exposure and has not altered its messaging or social presence to capitalize on the attention. Still, several styles featured by public figures have since sold out, a clear indicator of the brand’s rising cultural presence.

As public figures continue to showcase Mermaid Way out of personal choice rather than obligation, the brand’s rise offers a case study in how unprompted endorsements, and authenticity, can redefine what effective marketing looks like in 2025.

