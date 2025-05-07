BitMart’s Global Growth Vision: Empowering Users and Transforming the Trading Ecosystem

BitMart Launches New Trading Protection Plan to Enhance User Experience and Market Innovation

Jersey City, NJ, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a leading global digital asset trading platform, proudly introduces three pioneering programs—Slippage Protection, Elite Trader, and Global Community Partner. These initiatives are designed to offer a safer and more rewarding trading experience for millions of users worldwide. With the support of BitMart's advanced third-generation trading engine, the platform reaffirms its strong commitment to technological innovation, user trust, and a service-first approach, aiming to position BitMart as the most advantageous and user-value-driven trading platform in the industry.

A Milestone Year: Seven Years of Excellence

Celebrating seven years of growth, BitMart reflects on its journey to becoming a top-ranked exchange on CoinGecko, supporting users across 1,700+ trading pairs. BitMart is accelerating its global presence and redefining trading with cutting-edge technology and user-focused initiatives.

"Our seventh anniversary represents both our proud legacy and our commitment to future growth," stated Nenter Chow. "With our Trading Protection Plan, BitMart is dedicated to empowering users with exceptional security, unparalleled opportunities, and a more inclusive crypto trading ecosystem."

Slippage Protection Program: Confidence in Every Trade

Understanding the risks traders face due to market volatility, BitMart introduces its pioneering Slippage Protection Program, designed specifically for users trading USDT-margined perpetual contracts. The program offers up to 1,000 USDT compensation for losses caused by technical disruptions or liquidity issues. Traders can now confidently execute strategies without concern for unexpected slippage, setting a new industry standard in reliability and user assurance.

Elite Trader Program: Maximizing Earnings for High-Performing Traders

The Elite Trader Program is designed for top-tier traders, offering a unique opportunity to earn up to 50% in performance-based incentives, along with comprehensive operational support and exclusive marketing resources. This program enables traders to amplify their earnings, expand their reach, and play a key role in fostering a dynamic and thriving trading community.

Global Community Partner Program: Strengthening Global Connections

BitMart’s Global Community Partner Program aims to deepen relationships within the crypto community by rewarding partners and content creators with up to 60% spot trading commission and up to 70% futures trading commission, official platform recognition, and customized marketing tools. This initiative fosters global collaboration, boosting community engagement and creating opportunities for sustainable growth.

Commitment to Technology and Trust

Powered by its advanced third-generation trading engine and strategic partnerships with industry-leading liquidity providers, BitMart’s Trading Protection Plan ensures smooth, secure, and efficient trading experiences. BitMart remains dedicated to technological innovation and building trusted global partnerships, reinforcing its position as the premier trading platform.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 10 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart at Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Chenkai chenkai.ni-at-bitmart.com

