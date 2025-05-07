Signals Reimagines How Work Gets Done With Programmable AI Cloud Employees as Achieves Profitability 

PROVO, Utah, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SILICON SLOPES -- Today Signals emerged from stealth with its Cloud Employee Platform, a holistic, multi-channel AI system for autonomous handling of client-facing interactions in sales, marketing, customer service and HR. Hundreds of AI Cloud Employees have been deployed across more than 65 organizations, and Signals has already reached profitability, achieving 500% year-over-year growth.

Unlike traditional tools and AI agents that require tedious customization and constant oversight, Signals’ Cloud Employees deploy instantly, are fully trained and provide immediate results. They combine buyer signal data, pre-trained insights from more than a billion conversations and real-time context from CRM, ERP, marketing, ecommerce, review and social platforms that make the Cloud Employees intelligent and continuously adapting to drive measurable business outcomes.

Early adopters on Signals:

“Signals’ AI Cloud Employees boosted our inbound lead follow-up performance by 23%, qualifying and scheduling more meetings than our previous process,” said Gabe Larsen, CMO of Kustomer. “We achieved a 33% increase in pipeline by reimagining what was possible. Signals didn’t just save us thousands in costs—it helped us unlock a faster, smarter and always-on revenue engine.”

“We used Signals’ AI Cloud Employees to run a multi-touch outreach campaign to our secondary candidate pool,” said Mark Hodge, CEO of DigitalHire. “The results were really impressive—a 50% contact rate and a 25% conversion to qualified interviews, making the process more than 6x as efficient. It’s a glimpse into the future of fast, intelligent and scalable recruiting.”

“Signals isn’t merely a tool or a technology, it’s a revolutionary, holistic approach. Companies have become too focused on individual tools and technologies. Unlike teams using siloed tools, Cloud Employees work across every channel, 24x7, scaling instantly as your business grows. They’re constantly retraining and learning from real time updates and the newest information. We’ve used AI to bring back what matters - a seamless, easy and positive interaction,” said Dave Elkington, founder and CEO of Signals.

Elkington is a pioneer in AI for sales and has more than a dozen patents. He founded InsideSales.com, the Silicon Slopes unicorn backed by Salesforce and Microsoft that created the multi-billion dollar sales acceleration category. Under his leadership, the company achieved seven consecutive years of 100% growth, powered an AI platform with more than eight billion sales interactions and served some of the world’s largest brands.

Seeing companies struggle to deliver the positive outcomes they want is what led Elkington to found Signals. Signals breaks free from the constraints of these old approaches by using advances in AI and automation to connect multiple channels together and process huge pools of data that humans cannot manage by themselves.

AI Cloud Employees quickly find information relevant to a conversation, interact appropriately in real-time, solve problems and then do it again, simultaneously in parallel, all day, every day.

Multi-Channel. Cloud Employees operate seamlessly across phone, email, chat, SMS and social and let organizations be wherever their buyers are, connecting how they want to connect

Pre-Trained. Cloud Employees come pre-trained, based on insights from more than 1 billion conversations in the Signals Data Engine so they understand what a positive conversation is and deliver immediate value without training

Continually Evolving. Cloud Employees' behavioral models incorporate recent successful and unsuccessful interactions to continually evolve. Additionally, they consume a constant stream of behavior signal information like web, social, news, jobs, funding and forums data

Integrated. Cloud Employees access the full context with deep CRM, ERP and business and automation system integrations, like Salesforce, Hubspot, Google Ads and Analytics, Linkedin, Slack, Make.com, Marketo and Shopify, into a holistic, seamless experience

Always Available. Cloud Employees interact bi-directionaly in real-time quickly with full situational awareness. Signals' innovative low-latency approach removes friction from conversations that should be fast and efficient

Accurate. Cloud Employees use a proprietary RAG and Model Context Protocol system to ensure brand-specific, accurate responses. Customers can connect Cloud Employees to public and custom models to take advantage of the latest advances

About Signals

Signals helps organizations increase output and scale faster—with a digital workforce that is always on. The company’s Cloud Employee Platform reimagines how work gets done with programmable AI Cloud Employees in a holistic, multi-channel system for autonomous handling of client-facing interactions in sales, marketing, customer service and HR. To learn more, visit https://www.getsignals.ai/ .

