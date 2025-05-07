AWARD-WINNING FOOD TOUR COMPANY, FLAVORS FOOD TOURS, CELEBRATES ONE YEAR IN SAVANNAH

SAVANNAH, GA, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning food tour company, Flavors Food Tours, is celebrating one year since launching its distinctive ‘progressive dining with a difference’ historic cultural food tours in Savannah, Georgia. Business owner and founder of Flavors Food Tours, Leslie Wiggins, founded the first food tour in the Caribbean: Flavors of San Juan Food and Culture Tours in 2009 and now is celebrating one year since returning to her native Georgia to launch Flavors Food Tours – Savannah.

“We now have six tour guides in the Hostess City which is the perfect place for us to showcase local cuisine from the highest quality restaurants while our tour guides point out the history and culture as we stroll to our next foodie stop,” explains Wiggins.

Savannah’s premier food tour features a progressive meal, where guests will enjoy courses at multiple foodie places. This is enough for most people to feel comfortably full by the end of the tour. The inclusive price also features one alcoholic beverage or nonalcoholic mocktail. In between sips and bites, the knowledgeable guide will lead the group on a stroll through Georgia’s oldest city, providing entertaining stories of Savannah’s history and culture.

Guests have the option of booking the ‘Southern Traditions’ Dinner Tour, ‘True South’ Lunch Tour, or the customizable Private Tour. Each walking tour is about two miles and lasts a duration of three hours. Guests are encouraged to wear proper shoes, clothing, and sun block.

“Our team of tour guides encourage our guests to eat well and be inspired,” comments Wiggins. “Food feeds the soul and by breaking bread together, people on our tours often comment that it feels like they have spent time with new friends.”

Flavors Food Tours is professionally certified by Food Tour Pros and is a member of the World Food Travel Association and the Savannah Chamber of Commerce as well as members and advisors to the Global Food Tourism Association. Committed to safe, sustainable, and environmentally responsible practices, Flavors Food Tours offers a curated experience every time.

For more information about Flavors Food Tours – Savannah please visit www.flavorsfoodtours.com and follow the organization at @flavorsfoodtours on Facebook and Instagram. To book a tour please call 787-964-2447 or book online at www.savannahfoodtours.com.

