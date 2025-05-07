Raising the Bar Again: Spectrotel Adds Another Channel Veteran to Expand Partner Success in the Southwest and Central Region

NEPTUNE, N.J., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel, Inc., a leading provider of managed network services, today announced the addition of seasoned industry expert, Richard Fisher, to its Southwest/Central Channel Sales team effective April 2025.

Fisher joins Spectrotel from BCN, bringing with him over two decades of telecommunications experience that spans leadership roles across top industry providers. Fisher has built a proven track record in both direct and channel sales across Voice, Connectivity, Managed Services, and SD-WAN solutions. Since taking on roles solely focused in the channel, Fisher has consistently supported partners across the Southwest and Mountain regions ever since.

“I’m excited to be part of the team that’s deeply committed to the channel, backed by a leadership group that prioritizes trust, transparency, and transformation,” said Fisher. “Spectrotel’s innovative culture, expanding solutions, and 100% channel focus create the ideal environment to help partners and customers thrive—especially as rising expectations and fewer vendor options demand greater simplicity, agility, and service.”

Throughout his career, Fisher has been recognized as a Presidents Club award winner at both Windstream and Nitel and was previously named Channel Manager of the Year by PlanetOne. He has extensive experience serving customers across the banking, emergency services, hospitality, and retail industries, earning a reputation for cultivating long-term relationships that are rooted in trust, strategic collaboration, and results.

“Richard brings a strategic mindset and proven partner success model to our growing team,” said Michael Zedosky, Channel Chief at Spectrotel. “His expertise, energy, and dedication to doing right by the partner and customer community align perfectly with our values and vision. We’re thrilled to welcome him aboard.”

About Spectrotel

Spectrotel is redefining Managed Network Services by raising the service bar—advancing network management from reactive and proactive approaches to predictive and prescriptive strategies. Our technology-enabled, service-exceeding solutions leverage automation, AI-driven intelligence, and human expertise to reduce downtime, minimize service degradation, and strengthen communication platforms. From SD-WAN and SASE to cloud connectivity and advanced security, Spectrotel provides seamless, scalable, and fully managed solutions that empower businesses to focus on growth while we ensure their networks run with maximum performance and resilience. For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Joe Bagarozza

Director of Marketing

Spectrotel, Inc.

jbagarozza@spectrotel.com

+1.732.354.7910

