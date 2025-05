International Petroleum Corporation Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) is pleased to announce the voting results from the Corporation’s 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2025 in Calgary, Alberta.

Number of Directors

The number of Directors of the Corporation was set at eight.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 62,055,815 99.98 10,847 0.02

Election of Directors

The eight nominees listed in the Corporation’s management information circular dated March 24, 2025 (the Circular) were elected as Directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless the office is earlier vacated, as described in the Circular.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld C. Ashley Heppenstall 60,675,041 97.76 1,391,621 2.24 William Lundin 61,771,676 99.52 294,986 0.48 Chris Bruijnzeels 55,217,620 88.97 6,849,042 11.03 Donald Charter 61,638,931 99.31 427,731 0.69 Lukas H. (Harry) Lundin 61,665,996 99.35 400,666 0.65 Emily Moore 61,832,709 99.62 233,953 0.38 Mike Nicholson 61,665,366 99.35 401,296 0.65 Deborah Starkman 61,673,369 99.37 393,293 0.63

Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditor of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the Directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 62,220,145 99.98 12,337 0.02

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and Europe, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "IPCO".

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon

SVP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations

rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com

Tel: +41 22 595 10 50



Or



Robert Eriksson

Media Manager

reriksson@rive6.ch

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", “forecast”, "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

