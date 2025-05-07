Aki Yorihiro Discusses Fast Motion Shaft Breakthrough on TechMediaWire Podcast

AUSTIN, Texas, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The TechMediaWire Podcast features fast-paced interviews with leaders driving innovation across emerging tech sectors. The latest episode spotlights Aki Yorihiro, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer of Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG), a technology-forward golf equipment manufacturer revolutionizing shaft performance through science-backed design.

In this episode, Yorihiro discusses the company’s groundbreaking Fast Motion Shaft, a new product engineered for speed, control, and precision—already in play across the PGA TOUR Champions, LPGA, and Korn Ferry Tours.

“The Fast Motion shaft delivers real performance gains—more speed, better feel, and tighter dispersion—which is why we’re seeing it in play across the PGA TOUR Champions and LPGA,” Yorihiro said during the interview.

Yorihiro also details Newton’s unique shaft fitting approach using its proprietary dot system, which eliminates the psychological resistance many players feel when moving away from traditional shaft stiffness labels.

Episode Highlights:

Why over 30 Tour professionals have adopted Newton shafts

The science behind Fast Motion’s lightweight, high-performance design

How Newton’s fitting process removes stigma and improves outcomes for all swing types

Target audiences for Fast Motion: seniors, women, youth, and players seeking better dispersion with added speed

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.techmediawire.com

The latest installment of The TechMediaWire Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 19 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Newton Golf Company

Headquartered in Camarillo, California, Newton Golf Company is an innovative golf equipment company focused on enhancing performance through advanced shaft technology. Its Newton Motion and Fast Motion shafts are trusted by professionals across multiple tours and are designed with a physics-first approach to maximize energy transfer, control, and consistency. For more information, visit www.newtongolfir.com.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.