NEURONES: 3.9% increase in organic growth in the 1st quarter of 2025

PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 1st quarter revenues 2025 Nanterre, May 7, 2025 (after trading)

3.9% increase in organic growth in the 1st quarter of 2025

(in millions of euros) Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Growth of which organic Revenues 204.9 214.1 + 4.5% + 3.9%

Achievements

Driven by its cloud, digital and data activities, the Group's organic growth increased by 3.9% over the first three months of the year.

Operating profit (*) totaled 8.2% of revenues. The increase in taxation (the fixed social security charge on bonus shares rose from 20% to 30%) represented an expense of one million euros, entirely entered into the books at the start of the year (i.e. 0.5% of 1st quarter revenues).

Compared to the 2024 Universal Registration Document (www.neurones.net - Investors), the financial position has not changed significantly.

Outlook

Taking into account limited visibility, NEURONES' forecasts for the full financial year 2025 are as follows:

revenues between €840 and €850 million,

operating profit between 8.5% and 9% of revenues.

These forecasts may be adjusted when the Group publishes its revenues for the first half of the year.

(*) not audited and after inclusion of 1.2% of expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With 7,250 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations make their transition to a digital and sustainable economy, implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS mid-caps – PEA-PME eligible

www.neurones.net

Press Relations:

O'Connection

Julia Philippe-Brutin

Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03



jpbrutin@oconnection.fr



NEURONES

Matthieu Vautier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

rp@neurones.net Investor Relations:

NEURONES

Paul-César Bonnel

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

investisseurs@neurones.net

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.