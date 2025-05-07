Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,123 in the last 365 days.

NEURONES: 3.9% increase in organic growth in the 1st quarter of 2025

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 1st quarter revenues 2025        Nanterre, May 7, 2025 (after trading)

3.9% increase in organic growth in the 1st quarter of 2025

(in millions of euros) Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Growth of which organic
Revenues 204.9 214.1 + 4.5% + 3.9%

Achievements

Driven by its cloud, digital and data activities, the Group's organic growth increased by 3.9% over the first three months of the year.

Operating profit (*) totaled 8.2% of revenues. The increase in taxation (the fixed social security charge on bonus shares rose from 20% to 30%) represented an expense of one million euros, entirely entered into the books at the start of the year (i.e. 0.5% of 1st quarter revenues).

Compared to the 2024 Universal Registration Document (www.neurones.net - Investors), the financial position has not changed significantly.

Outlook

Taking into account limited visibility, NEURONES' forecasts for the full financial year 2025 are as follows:

  • revenues between €840 and €850 million,
  • operating profit between 8.5% and 9% of revenues.

These forecasts may be adjusted when the Group publishes its revenues for the first half of the year.

(*) not audited and after inclusion of 1.2% of expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES
With 7,250 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations make their transition to a digital and sustainable economy, implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS mid-caps – PEA-PME eligible
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03

jpbrutin@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net 		Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

Attachment


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NEURONES: 3.9% increase in organic growth in the 1st quarter of 2025

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more