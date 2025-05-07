Hedy AI Launches Hedy 2.0: A Leap Forward in AI-Powered Meeting Coaching

New native macOS app provides real-time AI coaching during virtual meetings

Portland, OR, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hedy AI, a leader in enhancing professional communication through artificial intelligence, has announced the release of Hedy 2.0, featuring their native macOS app. This significant update brings the power of Hedy's AI meeting coach directly to desktop users, offering real-time insights during virtual meetings.





Hedy helps anyone to be the brightest person in the room





Since its inception, Hedy has empowered thousands of professionals to excel in their virtual interactions. The new macOS app connects directly to system audio, allowing seamless analysis of Zoom calls, Teams meetings, and other virtual conversations without the need for a phone.

"Hedy 2.0 is our biggest update yet, designed to make virtual meetings more productive and less cognitively demanding," said Julian Pscheid, CEO of Hedy AI. "Our goal is to transform every professional conversation into an opportunity for growth and advancement."

The update includes enhanced performance with a rebuilt core architecture, offering better stability, faster insights, and improved offline support. Hedy 2.0 also expands its language support to over 30 languages, including Cantonese, Arabic, Hindi, and Thai, making it more accessible to a global audience.

One of the standout features of Hedy 2.0 is its automatic to-do tracking, which identifies and organizes action items from conversations automatically. This feature, combined with a cross-device experience, ensures users can start a meeting on their Mac and review insights on their phone, maintaining continuity and efficiency.

Research from Stanford highlights that virtual meetings require 30% more cognitive effort than in-person conversations. Hedy addresses this challenge by providing real-time highlights, turning chaotic calls into strategic discussions. This makes it an invaluable tool for professionals navigating back-to-back meetings, non-native speakers, and team leaders seeking clearer communication.

Hedy 2.0 is available in both Free and Pro subscription options. The Free plan offers sessions up to 5 hours per month of meetings coaching, perfect for trying Hedy in everyday meetings. The Pro plan, priced at $9.99 per month, provides unlimited meeting length, unlimited sessions, import of sessions recorded or transcribed elsewhere, and post-session chat for deeper analysis and preparation.





"We believe that everyone has the capacity for brilliance – sometimes, they just need the right support at the right moment," added Pscheid. "With our new native macOS app, we're not just bringing Hedy to another platform – we're fundamentally changing how professionals experience virtual meetings by reducing cognitive load and ensuring no brilliant idea goes unspoken. Our mission is to make every conversation an opportunity for growth, and Hedy 2.0 is a major step toward that vision."





About Hedy AI



Hedy AI is a pioneering technology company dedicated to enhancing professional communication and decision-making through advanced artificial intelligence. At Hedy AI, we believe that everyone has the capacity for brilliance – sometimes, they just need the right support at the right moment. This belief drives our innovative approach to developing AI-powered solutions that enhance human intelligence rather than replace it. Our flagship product, the Hedy app, is just the beginning of our journey to revolutionize how professionals interact, learn, and make decisions. We're constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI, exploring new ways to make every professional conversation an opportunity for growth and advancement. For more information about Hedy AI, visit https://www.hedy.ai/





Press inquiries

Hedy AI

https://www.hedy.ai/

Julian Pscheid

julian@hedy.bot

Hedy AI

5331 S Macadam Ave

Ste 258 PMB 1137

Portland, OR 97239-3871

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/kbIF31Iub88

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.