Apiiro Joins Forces with ServiceNow to Power its CMDB with AI-Native Code-to-Runtime Software Inventory

NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apiiro , the leading Agentic Application Security platform, today announced a new integration that brings the power of Apiiro’s AI-Native Deep Code Analysis (DCA) and Code-to-Runtime Matching technologies to ServiceNow® Configuration Management Database (CMDB). The integration ensures the highest level of accuracy for software assets to support agentic AI systems and enable ServiceNow customers to make critical, informed business decisions.

“This integration is a major milestone for Apiiro and the ASPM market at large, as IT operations, security operations, and application security continue to converge,” said John Leon, VP partnerships and business development at Apiiro. “It’s a privilege to expand our partnership with ServiceNow by introducing our Agentic Application Security platform as the definitive source of truth for software development and becoming the software development lifecycle (SDLC) Systems of Record within the ServiceNow CMDB, equipping enterprise users with a precise inventory of software assets to ensure operational efficiency in today’s rapidly evolving, AI-driven software development revolution.”

ServiceNow CMDB is the single, trusted system of record for all configuration item (CI) data, providing an accurate, up-to-date view of IT and software environments so customers can fix service issues faster, reduce operational and security risks, lower costs, increase agility, and make better business and technical decisions. However, ensuring the accuracy of these assets is increasingly important in today’s AI-native software landscape, where components including containers, code snippets, and microservices are ever-changing.

Apiiro’s Agentic AppSec Platform enables the deepest visibility into software architectures by automatically discovering, mapping, visualizing and continuously updating dynamic inventories of code, supply chain, and infrastructure across all changes. By integrating with ServiceNow CMDB, Apiiro ensures that all software assets - programming languages, APIs, libraries, generative AI models, sensitive data, and open-source components - are accurately maintained. With direct access to enriched software asset intelligence, Apiiro equips ServiceNow Agentic AI workflows with accurate, contextual data required to autonomously complete tasks.

“Maintaining an accurate and up-to-date CMDB is critical in today’s ever-changing software landscape,” said Deepak Kolingivadi, Head of Security Products at ServiceNow. “By integrating Apiiro’s AI-Native Deep Code Analysis (DCA) and code-to-runtime context with ServiceNow’s cloud-based system of record for technology infrastructure, we are empowering our customers with AI-powered IT operations—enabling automation and efficiency with risk-aware workflows across development, operations and security teams”

About Apiiro

Apiiro is the Agentic Application Security platform that empowers application security, risk management, and development teams to design, develop, and deliver secure software faster in the AI area. Companies like Morgan Stanley, Blackrock, USAA, Rakuten, SoFi, and Shell rely on Apiiro’s patented technology to automatically discover their software architecture and identify, prioritize and prevent risks across code, supply chain, and infrastructure components – so they can prevent application risk without slowing innovation. The company is backed by Greylock, Kleiner Perkins, and General Catalyst.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact:

Amy McDowell

Offleash PR for Apiiro

apiiro@offleashpr.com

