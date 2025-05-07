Former 1970s Model Lynda O'Dea Launches YouTube Channel to Help Women Age Beautifully

Lynda O'Dea

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At 75 years old, former 1970s model Lynda O'Dea is sharing her lifetime of beauty expertise through her YouTube channel, New Age Beauty, dedicated to helping women in their 50s, 60s, 70s and beyond enhance their strength, vitality, and confidence.

"As a former model in the 1970's now into my 70's, I am sharing what has worked well for me on my YouTube channel New Age Beauty," said Lynda.

O'Dea's channel focuses on comprehensive beauty advice for mature women, covering fitness routines, skincare regimens, cosmetic applications, at-home beauty treatments, in-office procedures, and style guidance. She emphasizes that fitness has been the most crucial element in her beauty journey, describing exercise as "the only true fountain of youth."

Her personal transformation began at age 67 when she received a wake-up call about losing strength and vitality. Turning to YouTube for guidance, she discovered experts who helped her establish an effective at-home fitness program, which quickly yielded positive results.

As a self-described "geek since the 1980's," O'Dea has consistently incorporated technology into both her business ventures and personal life. This tech-savvy approach now enables her to share her accumulated wisdom through beauty and wellness content for mature women.

O'Dea believes that a woman's confidence should grow with age, along with the value she brings to the world. Her channel reflects this philosophy, providing practical advice for women who want to make the most of their later years.

About New Age Beauty:

Contact Information:

Website: www.newagebeauty.com

Inquires: inquiries@newagebeauty.com

YouTube: New Age Beauty https://www.youtube.com/@newagebeauty

Legal Disclaimer:

