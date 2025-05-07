Signature Aviation Unveils Phase One of New Private Terminal in Savannah

The facility will enhance gateway access to one of the most recognizable and historic cities in the Southeastern United States.

Orlando, FL, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, has announced the completion of phase one of its ambitious new facility at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV). This initial phase introduces a state-of-the-art terminal designed to enhance the travel experience for private aviation guests and sets the foundation for further expansion.

The new terminal is situated strategically to serve the thriving business sectors and tourism in Savannah which has helped make it one of the most recognizable and historic areas in the U.S. Southeast. The terminal location will facilitate quick and easy access to downtown Savannah and its nearby commercial hubs, while serving as a critical gateway for the area’s central industries, which include tourism, aerospace, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, and logistics. The area is also home to the fastest growing port currently on the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts.

Signature SAV’s phase one terminal design includes several new on-site amenities designed to enhance the guest experience. A redesigned crew lounge and conference room create a comfortable atmosphere for work or rest with a combination of natural light and a nod to Savannah’s arts culture, complete with a fully stocked amenities bar. The development is also home to 22,000 square feet of new, energy-efficient hangar space.

Vehicle amenities are also elevated at the new terminal, with a new EV parking station directly in front of the terminal that will offer immediate access to charging for guests with electric vehicles.

“The first phase of the reimagined Signature Savannah captures the charm of the city and blends it with a welcoming environment where our team members can deliver the one-of-a-kind guest hospitality the area is known for,” said Derek DeCross, Chief Commercial Officer of Signature Aviation. “The amenities we are unveiling now and planned additions in the future will elevate the experience and create exceptional moments for our guests traveling through this historic area.”

Future phases of Signature’s facility expansion in Savannah will include added hangar space, office space, and additional terminal amenities. The phase one updates follow Signature’s recent terminal grand opening in Huntsville, Alabama. Upcoming unveilings in the Signature network will include renovated or new facilities in Raleigh-Durham, Palm Beach, and Westhampton Beach.

About Signature Aviation:

Signature Aviation is the world’s preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company’s large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com.

Attachments

Jeff Penson Signature Aviation 4072065212 jeff.penson@signatureaviation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.