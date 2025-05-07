ImmuneWalk Therapeutics Announces $7 Million Seed Financing and Upcoming Presentations of Positive Clinical Results at Upcoming Medical and Industry Conferences

Completed seed financing round of $7 million from an institutional investor and ImmuneWalk’s management team

Includes oral presentation of positive safety, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic data from immunology and inflammation (I&I) candidate IW-601’s Phase 1 single ascending dose study

NEW YORK and PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuneWalk Therapeutics, a clinical stage company focused on modulating immune and inflammatory disease through monocyte inhibition, today announced the completion of a $7 million seed financing from an institutional investor with participation from the ImmuneWalk management team. The company also announced it will be presenting positive data from the IW-601 first-in-human clinical trial at the EULAR 2025 Annual Meeting and BIO International Convention in June.

EULAR 2025 Congress

Format: Oral presentation

Oral presentation Date & Time: June 11, 2025, at 17:15-17:25 (UTC+01:00)

June 11, 2025, at 17:15-17:25 (UTC+01:00) Clinical Abstract Sessions: Across Diseases

Across Diseases Subject: IW-601, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting myeloid cells is safe and well tolerated. Pharmacodynamic assessments provide mechanistic validation; Results from IW-601-001 a first-in-human Phase 1 Single Ascending Doses study

IW-601, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting myeloid cells is safe and well tolerated. Pharmacodynamic assessments provide mechanistic validation; Results from IW-601-001 a first-in-human Phase 1 Single Ascending Doses study Location: Fira de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain, Hall A3





2025 BIO International Convention (Boston, MA)

Format: Oral presentation

Oral presentation Dates : June 16-19, 2025

: June 16-19, 2025 Location: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA





“IW-601’s unique mechanism of action, which inhibits monocytes and neutrophils’ ability to fuel inflammation, has the potential to address key unmet needs in various immune and inflammatory diseases and we are excited to share the initial single ascending dose data from its first-in-human trial at EULAR and BIO,” said Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of ImmuneWalk. “I’d like to thank our seed investors for their visionary support and continued commitment, helping us accelerate the development of IW-601 towards additional key value inflection points beginning later in 2025.”

About IW-601

IW-601 is a monoclonal antibody designed to target MOSPD2, an adhesion checkpoint protein found on monocytes and neutrophils. By inhibiting MOSPD2, IW-601 prevents these immune cells from migrating into inflammatory tissues, effectively reducing immune-driven inflammation without depleting blood cells. This novel mechanism distinguishes IW-601 from traditional therapies, offering a targeted approach to inflammatory diseases. Preclinical studies have shown strong activity in ex-vivo patient samples and in-vivo models of multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, MASH, and uveitis. For additional mechanistic information see our recent peer-reviewed publication (link).

About ImmuneWalk Therapeutics

​ImmuneWalk Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel therapies for immune-inflammatory diseases. Central to their approach is the discovery of a new adhesion checkpoint that regulates the migration of specific immune cells into inflamed tissues. This innovative mechanism offers a differentiated approach compared to existing anti-inflammatory agents. Their lead candidate, IW-601, is an engineered monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated disease-modifying activity in preclinical models of multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis. The company is currently conducting the POINTGUARD Phase 1 clinical trial, with the Single Ascending Dose stage successfully completed and multiple catalysts anticipated in 2025-2026. For more information, visit www.immunewalk.com

About EULAR

The European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology, EULAR, is the organization which represents the patient, health professional and scientific societies of rheumatology of all the European nations. EULAR endeavors to stimulate, promote, and support the research, prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of rheumatic diseases.

About BIO

BIO is the world’s largest advocacy association representing biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations.

Investor and Media Inquiries

Sam Backenroth

info@immunewalk.com

Legal Disclaimer:

