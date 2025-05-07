Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,213 in the last 365 days.

Lithium Argentina Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

ZUG, Switzerland, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Argentina AG. (“Lithium Argentina” or the “Company”) (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) announces the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report, “Lithium With Purpose” (the “Report”). The Report highlights the Company’s overall Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) progress from January 1 to December 31, 2024.

Some of the highlights included in the Report included the following ESG related achievements at Cauchari-Olaroz:

  • Completion of an updated materiality assessment and a community survey which showed a 68% positive opinion from local communities
  • 52% carbon emission reduction per tonne of lithium carbonate produced
  • 67% water footprint reduction per tonne of lithium carbonate produced
  • Receipt of three ISO certifications: ISO 45001 (Health and safety), ISO 9001 (Quality) and ISO 14001 (Environmental)
  • Improved safety metrics in 2024 compared to 2023

The report can be found on our website at www.lithium-argentina.com

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Cauchari-Olaroz is a lithium carbonate operation located in Jujuy province, in the northwestern region of Argentina. The Company owns 44.8% of the operation through its ownership interest in Minera Exar, a company incorporated under the laws of Argentina.

The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng, operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and is advancing additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE under the ticker LAR.

For further information contact:
Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 778-653-8092
Email: kelly.obrien@lithium-argentina.com
Website: www.lithium-argentina.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lithium Argentina Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

Distribution channels: Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more