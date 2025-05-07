Lithium Argentina Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

ZUG, Switzerland, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Argentina AG. (“Lithium Argentina” or the “Company”) (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) announces the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report, “Lithium With Purpose” (the “Report”). The Report highlights the Company’s overall Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) progress from January 1 to December 31, 2024.

Some of the highlights included in the Report included the following ESG related achievements at Cauchari-Olaroz:

Completion of an updated materiality assessment and a community survey which showed a 68% positive opinion from local communities

52% carbon emission reduction per tonne of lithium carbonate produced

67% water footprint reduction per tonne of lithium carbonate produced

Receipt of three ISO certifications: ISO 45001 (Health and safety), ISO 9001 (Quality) and ISO 14001 (Environmental)

Improved safety metrics in 2024 compared to 2023





The report can be found on our website at www.lithium-argentina.com

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Cauchari-Olaroz is a lithium carbonate operation located in Jujuy province, in the northwestern region of Argentina. The Company owns 44.8% of the operation through its ownership interest in Minera Exar, a company incorporated under the laws of Argentina.

The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng, operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and is advancing additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE under the ticker LAR.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 778-653-8092

Email: kelly.obrien@lithium-argentina.com

Website: www.lithium-argentina.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.