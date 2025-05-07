Equipment Sales & Service Limited is a 2025 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for seven consecutive years or more.

Equipment Sales & Service Limited named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equipment Sales & Service Limited was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2025 Canada’s Best Managed Companies award.

Celebrating over 30 years, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.

"We are very proud of our highly trained and skilled employees and support staff and view them as key drivers in attracting industry-leading companies to partner with us. Their deep expertise, professionalism, and commitment to excellence ensures that we consistently deliver superior results and innovative solutions tailored to our clients’ needs. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement and top-tier service, our team builds trust and confidence with major industry players, making us a preferred partner for organizations seeking reliability, quality, and long-term success. These factors are also key components of our continued success in being designated a member of the Platinum Club within the Best Managed Company program", said Peter M Willis, Executive Co- Chairman, Equipment Sales & Service Limited.

Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world‑class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

“We are delighted to be again chosen as part of the Platinum Group of the Best Managed Company program. In addition to having a highly skilled and motivated work force I would like to recognise the investments made by the ownership of Equipment Sales & Service in the business. The construction of a state-of-the-art service facility will allow us to take care of our customers and foster growth into the future. Thanks again to all at Equipment Sales & Service for helping to achieve this honour”, said J. Morgan Cronin, President & CEO, Equipment Sales & Service Limited

The 2025 cohort of Best Managed Companies shares common themes, including fostering a people-centric culture, implementing a strategic company framework, investing in innovation and technological advancement, and maintaining financial resilience and strong corporate governance. Together, these practices strengthen the Canadian economy by promoting sustainable growth, enhancing competitiveness, and cultivating a thriving business ecosystem.

"To become a Best Managed Platinum Club winner is nothing short of remarkable. Their continued adaptability in an era of uncertainty sets the standard for how to overcome new barriers and demonstrate resiliency at the highest levels,” said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “These companies truly impact how Canada is viewed on the world stage when it comes to the success of private business.”

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program

Canada’s Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Equipment Sales & Service Limited (www.essltd.com)

Equipment Sales & Service Limited was founded in 1946, ranking it with Canada's oldest and most established equipment companies. Now in our third generation as a private family-owned business, ESS retains the flexibility to respond to customer needs quickly and to keep pace with our rapidly changing global economy. ESS takes pride in delivering a personal standard of service to customers based on our traditional values of hard work, integrity, and shared responsibility. In addition to our sales of heavy equipment, ESS is one of Canada's largest national service providers, supporting all makes of machinery with factory-trained service technicians and the nation's largest inventory of OEM, wear parts, and aftermarket parts. Our commitment to customer service is matched by our commitment to ESS employees. Our safety policy and staff training programs are designed to keep ESS personnel healthy, productive, and at the top of the equipment service professions.

