American Kidney Fund’s Kidney Action Summit Brings AKF Ambassadors to Capitol Hill to Urge Support of Legislation to Protect Living Donors and Commitment to Protect Medicaid

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, more than three dozen American Kidney Fund (AKF) Ambassadors will meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on two vital issues: removing insurance and employer roadblocks to living organ donation, and protecting Medicaid, a lifeline for millions of people, including people living with kidney disease.

Representing 18 states and the District of Columbia, the group of AKF Ambassadors—kidney patients, caregivers and living kidney donors—will ask members of Congress to cosponsor the Living Donor Protection Act of 2025 (S.1552), which would prevent insurers from denying or canceling coverage, refusing to issue coverage, changing the price of coverage, or otherwise modifying any aspect of a life, disability, or long-term care insurance policy for someone solely because they are a living organ donor.

As Congress debates the future of Medicaid, AKF Ambassadors will urge their elected officials to protect this program. Some proposals in Congress could significantly change or reduce Medicaid’s funding and scope, and with about 45% of ESRD beneficiaries eligible for Medicaid, this issue is critical to the kidney community.

Medicaid gives health coverage to people with limited income and resources. It provides access to screenings and others health benefits to help prevent disease, including chronic kidney disease. Medicaid also covers the premiums and coinsurance for those on dialysis and are covered by Medicare (dually eligible). The program is critically important to these very low-income patients who would not be able to afford their health care costs without Medicaid.

“Today’s activities on Capitol Hill are vital to our efforts to help ensure that the voices of the kidney community, more than 35 million strong, are heard by policymakers who are making decisions on urgent matters affecting their constituents,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “By sharing their stories of how kidney disease has impacted their lives, our Ambassadors are putting a face to this growing public health concern and are sending a clear message that fighting kidney disease must be a priority for elected officials.”

In addition to prohibiting denial of coverage or raising premium prices for life or disability insurance for living organ donors, the Living Donor Protection Act of 2025 would codify a Department of Labor opinion letter from 2018 which states that organ donation is protected under the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA). As a result, the legislation would mandate that living organ donors have FMLA protections so they can take time off work to donate a kidney and recovery from the surgery without fear of losing their job.

AKF is grateful to the following Corporate members whose support made this year’s Kidney Action Summit possible: Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.; Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Amgen, Inc.; Ardelyx, Inc.; argenx SE; AstraZeneca plc; Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company; CSL Vifor; Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation; Novo Nordisk A/S; Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA); Sanofi; Spherix Global Insights; Travere Therapeutics, Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of 1 in 7 Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease — from prevention through transplant. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

