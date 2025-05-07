Plantro Ltd. Releases Questions for Information Services Corporation’s 2025 First Quarter Earnings Call

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plantro Ltd. (“Plantro”) a shareholder of Information Services Corporation (TSX: ISC) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today released questions it hopes ISC management will address to investors and the news media on its 2025 first quarter earnings call.

ISC just reported one of its worst quarters of cash generation in many years. With cash expense levels remaining elevated, when can shareholders expect an improvement in non-adjusted cash flow?



Achieving ISC’s 2028 management guidance for adjusted EBITDA will require annual growth of 16% -18% from 2025 to 2028. What organic growth rate is the Company targeting in 2026 – 2028 to help meet that guidance?



How will ISC generate the cash required for the M&A the Company says it needs to meet its 2028 guidance without exceeding its commitment to continue deleveraging to its target of 2.0x to 2.5x EBITDA or without diluting shareholders by issuing equity?



ISC’s valuation has been declining since its IPO and significantly lags its peers. Will ISC consider returning capital through repurchasing shares or increasing dividends, and/or reducing indebtedness as better uses of shareholder cash than additional non-accretive M&A?



The majority of ISC’s workforce appears to be concentrated and growing in high-cost global hubs, such as Toronto and Dublin, Ireland. Will ISC consider establishing a center of excellence in Saskatchewan, that could offer enhanced operational performance and enable opportunities for margin expansion?





About Plantro

Plantro is a privately held company, with an established track record of making successful investments in undervalued and high quality legal, financial, and information services businesses.

