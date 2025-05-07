Peracetic Acid Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 1.68 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 7.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Peracetic Acid Market presents compelling growth opportunities, especially in regions with stringent hygiene regulations and rising demand for eco-friendly disinfectants. North America's regulatory maturity and industrial infrastructure offer a stable entry point, while Asia-Pacific’s expanding healthcare and food sectors signal high-growth potential. However, successful market entry requires strategic investment in safe handling systems and cost-efficient production to mitigate high operational expenses. Tailored value propositions focused on sustainability, compliance, and safety will be key to gaining traction among B2B buyers in regulated industries.

Lewes, Delaware, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Peracetic Acid Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 0.91 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.68 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The global Peracetic Acid Market is witnessing steady growth due to rising environmental concerns and stringent disinfection standards in industries like food processing, healthcare, and wastewater treatment.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Extensive Market Segmentation: Covers Application, Production process, Grade, and regional insights

Covers Application, Production process, Grade, and regional insights Emerging Regional Trends: Highlights Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing market

Highlights Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing market Competitive Landscape: Profiles key players with SWOT & financial analysis

Profiles key players with SWOT & financial analysis Latest Industry Developments: Tracks mergers, acquisitions, and regulatory updates

Tracks mergers, acquisitions, and regulatory updates Market Forecasts: Provides CAGR and revenue projections through 2031

Provides CAGR and revenue projections through 2031 Supply Chain Analysis: Evaluates raw material sourcing and distribution trends

Evaluates raw material sourcing and distribution trends Technological Advancements: Identifies innovation in formulation and storage solutions

Identifies innovation in formulation and storage solutions Growth Opportunities: Pinpoints new applications and underserved geographies

Why This Report Matters:

This report empowers decision-makers with critical insights into current trends, market dynamics, and competitor strategies that drive investment and product development in the peracetic acid sector.

Who You Should Read This Report:

B2B industrial clients and procurement managers

Chemical manufacturers and R&D leaders

Healthcare and sanitation industry professionals

Environmental regulators and policy advisors

Market research professionals and analysts



For more information or to purchase the report, please contact us at: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=19830

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Peracetic Acid Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2018-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~7.7% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2023 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2018-2022 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED By Application

By Production process

By Grade REGIONS COVERED North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa KEY PLAYERS Solvay, Evonik Industries, Kemira, Aditya Birla Chemicals, PeroxyChem, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Belinka Perkemija, Hydrite Chemical, Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Seitz,Ecolab, Swastik Gases, BioSafe Systems, Jennings. CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Global Peracetic Acid Market Overview

Market Driver

Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly and Biodegradable Disinfectants: The increasing global focus on sustainability and environmental regulations has markedly elevated the demand for peracetic acid, a non-chlorinated, environmentally benign disinfectant. As a potent oxidizing agent, it decomposes into benign byproducts—acetic acid, oxygen, and water—rendering it a favored alternative for enterprises seeking to minimize chemical footprints. It is extensively utilized in environmentally controlled industries such as food processing and water treatment, where the reduction of residual toxicity is essential. Governments, especially in Europe and North America, are vigorously advocating for green chemistry practices, hence accelerating market acceptance.

Stringent Sanitation Regulations in Food & Beverage Processing: Peracetic acid is essential for compliance with regulatory norms in the food and beverage sector, including those established by organizations such as the FDA (U.S.), EFSA (Europe), and FSSAI (India). These authorities mandate rigorous disinfection standards for food contact surfaces, packaging machinery, and processing water. Peracetic acid exhibits significant efficacy against a wide range of bacteria, fungi, and viruses, and, in contrast to chlorine, it does not generate detrimental chlorinated byproducts. As food processors enhance hygiene compliance and use automated cleaning methods such as CIP (Clean-in-Place), the demand for peracetic acid as an effective, rapid-acting sanitizer is increasing.

Growing Applications in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sectors: Healthcare institutions worldwide are intensifying infection prevention measures in response to escalating incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and heightened surgery volumes. Peracetic acid, due to its efficacy in sterilization at low concentrations and brief contact durations, is widely utilized for high-level disinfection of surgical instruments, endoscopes, and dialysis apparatus. Pharmaceutical firms employ peracetic acid for cleanroom cleanliness and equipment sterilization in accordance with rigorous GMP standards. As these sectors proliferate—especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America—the demand for peracetic acid will experience concomitant development.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/select-licence?rid=19830

Market Restraint

High Production Costs and Expensive Storage Requirements: The synthesis of peracetic acid entails the regulated reaction of acetic acid and hydrogen peroxide, both of which are expensive precursors. Moreover, the necessity for corrosion-resistant materials in manufacturing, together with specific packaging and storage due to the compound's instability, increases overall production expenses. For small and medium-sized firms, especially in developing areas, these expenses constitute a substantial obstacle to entry. Although large-scale enterprises can mitigate costs through volume, smaller processors may pursue more economical although less sustainable options.

Occupational Health and Safety Risks: Peracetic acid is categorized as a dangerous substance because of its potent oxidizing characteristics. Direct exposure may result in detrimental health consequences, including mucosal irritation, asthma, ocular impairment, and chemical burns. This poses significant hazards to employees during handling, especially in establishments without sufficient safety measures or personal protective equipment (PPE). Regulatory frameworks such as OSHA (U.S.) and REACH (Europe) mandate rigorous compliance with safety standards, hence elevating costs for both manufacturers and consumers. The perceived risk profile may deter new market entry, particularly in labor-intensive sectors.

Short Shelf Life and Complex Transport Logistics: Peracetic acid is thermally unstable and extremely reactive, necessitating temperature-controlled conditions and adequate isolation from reactive materials during storage and transportation. This presents logistical challenges, particularly in global supply networks where sustaining product stability over extended distances is difficult. Erratic temperature regulation might diminish the product's effectiveness, resulting in monetary losses and regulatory complications. These issues are especially evident in areas deficient in strong cold chain infrastructure, rendering distribution to rural or isolated industrial sites economically impractical.

Geographical Dominance

North America leads the Peracetic Acid Market owing to rigorous regulatory frameworks established by the FDA and EPA, as well as its utilization in food safety, healthcare sterilization, and water treatment. The region's sophisticated industrial infrastructure, emphasis on sustainable disinfection solutions, and substantial investment in research and development foster persistent demand. Moreover, prominent manufacturers are based in the U.S., so reinforcing regional market dominance.

Key Players

The “Global Peracetic Acid Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Solvay, Evonik Industries, Kemira, Aditya Birla Chemicals, PeroxyChem, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Belinka Perkemija, Hydrite Chemical, Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Seitz,Ecolab, Swastik Gases, BioSafe Systems, Jennings.

Peracetic Acid Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Application, Production process, Grade and Geography.

Peracetic Acid Market, by Application: Food & Beverages Water Treatment Healthcare Pulp & Paper Agriculture Others





Peracetic Acid Market, by Production Process:



Liquid Phase Process Vapor Phase Process Vacuum Air Oxidation Process



Peracetic Acid Market, by Grade: Reagent Sanitizer





Peracetic Acid Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



