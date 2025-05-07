Big Screen Entertainment Group Expands Global Distribution on Amazon

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is proud to announce a major expansion of its global distribution reach with Amazon, making its growing library of content available to audiences in multiple countries and territories. In a bold move to further capture international markets, BSEG’s films and series have now been subtitled into 15 different languages.

This strategic milestone marks a significant leap forward in the company’s ongoing mission to deliver premium, diverse, and entertaining content to viewers worldwide.

“We’re breaking down language barriers and opening up entirely new audiences for our titles,” said Kimberley Kates, CEO of Big Screen Entertainment Group. “This is a transformative moment in our distribution strategy and growth opportunity.”









From cult classics to compelling original films and series, BSEG’s catalog has found new life and greater accessibility across the Amazon platform, now reaching audiences who speak Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Hindi, Korean, Portuguese, Arabic, and many more. This global expansion is expected to boost viewership and monetization through ad revenue, rentals, and licensing.

Key Highlights:

Subtitled in 15 languages, enabling wider accessibility and increased global market share

Expanded footprint in key emerging markets, positioning BSEG for future growth

This development aligns with BSEG’s ongoing commitment to innovation and maximizing shareholder value through cutting-edge content delivery and international scalability.

For more information, please visit: www.bigscreenentgroup.com

About BSEG:

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a 20-year-old production and distribution company with a robust library of films and TV content. With a focus on global reach and innovative funding models, BSEG continues to deliver high-impact stories across multiple platforms, backed by a track record of creativity, profitability, and strategic growth.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Contact: Lorraine Chi

big@bigscreenent.com – 323.654.3400

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eecd19f3-5b31-4df9-a075-6b43b4f97caa.

Big Screen Entertainment Group Goes Global Big Screen Entertainment Expands Distribution Arm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.