Rudy R. Miller Among Most Generous Donors to National Museum of the United States Army Campaign





FORT BELVOIR, Va., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Army Historical Foundation announced that Rudy R. Miller has presented a gift to the campaign for the National Museum of the United States Army that qualifies him for the Foundation’s One-Star Circle of Distinction. The Museum, which will debut a special Revolutionary War exhibit in June marking the 250th Birthday of the U.S. Army and next year’s 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding, has been praised as one of the top military museums in the nation.

Rudy R. Miller stated, “I became a member and early supporter of The Army Historical Foundation and the National Museum of the United States Army a few years ago. In 2024, I was very proud to become a lifetime member of The 1814 Society, which shares a commitment and desire to see the Army’s history preserved and exhibited for future generations. I have great respect for our flag plus symbols of our nation’s freedom and independence.”

Miller continued, “I was born in Tennessee and raised in Virginia. My grandfather, father, uncle, brother, and myself all served in the U.S. Army. I am a passionate, motivated individual, a serial entrepreneur, and a philanthropist. I’m inspired by the Foundation’s challenge coin which has the following words engraved, “ENGAGE * EDUCATE * INSPIRE * HONOR * PRESERVE!”

The Army Historical Foundation serves as the official fundraising organization for the National Army Museum as part of its mission to preserve and present the history of the American Soldier. The Museum, which is owned and operated by the U.S. Army, is the first to tell the entire history of the nation’s oldest military service, immersing visitors in the Army story through compelling galleries, moving exhibits, a multisensory 300-degree theater, tranquil rooftop garden, and hundreds of historic artifacts rarely or never-before seen by the public.

“Rudy Miller has led a lifetime of service to our great nation, and we are deeply grateful that he has made a defining gift toward the Foundation’s mission to preserve and present the history of the American Soldier,” said retired Brig. Gen. Burt Thompson, president of The Army Historical Foundation. “With Rudy’s support, we will be better able to remind the nation of all we owe those who wore the Army uniform, including Rudy himself and the members of his proud military family.”

Rudy R. Miller’s contribution places him among the campaign’s most generous donors. Mr. Miller is Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Miller Capital Corporation, a private equity firm and an affiliated company of The Miller Group of entities, established in 1972. Mr. Miller was Founder and Chairman of the Board of Miller Capital Markets, a FINRA member investment banking firm, from 2006 through 2012. He previously served over 20 years as a certified arbitrator for the NASD (now known as FINRA). He has years of executive-level experience owning, operating, and advising national and international corporations, from NYSE listed public companies to emerging-growth private companies, through varying economic climates. He has worked with various U.S. government contractors and possesses the ability to address crisis issues on behalf of his clients as one of his crucial skillsets. In 2025, Miller Capital was voted Best of Our Valley – Best Investment Firm for the sixth consecutive year by Arizona Foothills Magazine’s readers who responded with hundreds of thousands votes.





Mr. Miller served in the United States Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and the U.S. Air Force Reserve, in the Vietnam era, and received honorable discharges as a Noncommissioned Officer. Mr. Miller also has an aviation background and is listed on the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum Wall of Honor. Prior to his military service, he served as a fireman and first responder. Mr. Miller earned his Bachelor and Master of Business Administration degrees from Pacific Western University.

President of the United States of America, Ronald W. Reagan, presented Mr. Miller the Medal of Merit in appreciation of his support and service as a member of a Presidential Task Force. Miller was honored to be the keynote speaker at a U.S. Navy Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum, San Diego, California in 2018. Mr. Miller accepted an invitation in 2014 to become a member of Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc., a non-profit organization for veterans and non-veterans. He was selected by the Board of Directors to be the Chairman of the Advisory Board where he developed and managed its Aviation Scholarship Program. Prior to retiring from Tbird2 in 2024, he served as Co-Chairman of the Scholarship Committee and a key fundraiser. He was the recipient of the first Tbird2 Leadership Award. Mr. Miller’s philanthropic endeavors include support for the non-profit arts community, athletic foundations, universities, community colleges, numerous non-profit entities, and veterans’ projects.

In 2008, Mr. Miller instituted the annual Rudy R. Miller Business - Finance Scholarship in support of Arizona State University, in particular the W. P. Carey School of Business. His active involvement at the University also included having served as a member of ASU’s Dean's Council of 100. In 2023, Mr. Miller was selected by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to join two influential advisory boards for both the College of Aviation (COA) and the College of Business, Security and Intelligence (CBSI). In addition to joining Embry-Riddle’s COA and CBSI advisory boards, Miller has established scholarships for students, both veterans and non-veterans, at both colleges. He also set up a fund to support COA simulator training to improve commercial pilot safety (ISCP) as well as a fund to support CBSI students with CompTIA Security+ courseware and exam fees.

In January 2024, Mr. Miller accepted a position on the Advisory Board at CrossFirst Bank (Phoenix, Arizona), a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Effective March 1, 2025, First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ: BUSE), the holding company for Busey Bank, acquired by merger CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Mr. Miller agreed to continue to serve on the Busey Bank (Arizona) Advisory Board.

For more information about Rudy R. Miller and The Miller Group of entities, please visit www.themillergroup.net.

Individuals and organizations that wish to support the Foundation’s mission can make a gift through its website at armyhistory.org. The Foundation can also arrange for large group visits and special events at the Museum. The Museum is open every day, except December 25, with free admission and parking.

About The Army Historical Foundation

The Army Historical Foundation establishes, assists, and promotes programs and projects that preserve the history of the American Soldier and promote public understanding of and appreciation for the contributions by all components of the U.S. Army and its members. The Foundation serves as the Army’s official fundraising entity for the Capital Campaign for the National Museum of the United States Army. The award-winning, LEED- certified Museum opened on November 11, 2020, at Fort Belvoir, Va., and honors the service and sacrifice of all American Soldiers who have served since the Army’s inception in 1775. For more information on the Foundation and the National Museum of the United States Army, visit www.armyhistory.org.

Official photographer for The Miller Group and its affiliated entities - Gordon Murray, 480 205-9691 (www.flashpv.com)

Contact: Contact: The Army Historical Foundation Miller Capital Corporation Lydia Pitea Kristina McDaniel Senior Donor Relations Manager Vice President Admin & Corporate Controller lydia.pitea@armyhistory.org kmcdaniel@themillergroup.net 973.632.1244 602.225.0505

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec64ce26-7579-48b1-9fe9-9388078f1411

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b9eef90-f7c5-427f-9de6-05efa2a0daf5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf3a312d-a7fa-4374-9fb0-efebf75aa551

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0d35d5a-9a50-4004-886c-a838fc8936c5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0900908-b6ab-4d6f-bf2f-e3bc81e5ba64

Among Most Generous Donors to NMUSA Campaign Rudy R. Miller, Chairman, President & CEO, Miller Capital Corporation The Army Historical Foundation Retired Brig. Gen. Burt Thompson, President National Museum of the United States Army Cobra King Sherman Tank National Museum of the United States Army National Museum of the United States Army American Flag United States of America Flag

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.