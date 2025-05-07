Nutanix Announces Cloud Native AOS to Extend the Enterprise Value of its Data Platform to Kubernetes Anywhere

New solution enables developers to simply build truly portable cloud-native applications with mission-critical data resiliency anywhere

WASHINGTON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- .NEXT Conference -- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced the Cloud Native AOS solution, which extends Nutanix enterprise storage and advanced data services to hyperscaler Kubernetes® services and cloud-native bare-metal environments - without requiring a hypervisor.

As data becomes more distributed, users are looking for a consistent way to protect, replicate, and restore data across Kubernetes infrastructure in data centers, bare-metal edge locations and cloud-native hyperscalers. What’s been missing is a common data platform that can run across bare-metal, virtualized, and containerized infrastructure.

Cloud Native AOS completes this puzzle with storage and data services that can run directly on cloud-native infrastructure anywhere, in the cloud or on bare metal. By eliminating the need for a hypervisor, this new solution allows users to consolidate storage management across the distributed hybrid cloud.

This new solution simplifies day two intelligent operations for Kubernetes applications and their data - anywhere. Cloud Native AOS extends Nutanix’s proven and resilient AOS software - the backbone of its platform for data, Platform-as-a-Service, and AI - to stateful, native Kubernetes clusters in the cloud and bare-metal environments.

“Nutanix has built a complete platform for enterprise-grade infrastructure with advanced data services in virtualized data centers,” said Thomas Cornely, SVP, Product Management at Nutanix. “Now we are extending the reach of our platform to users of cloud-native infrastructure on Kubernetes service in public clouds and on bare metal, delivering enterprise resiliency, day 2 operations, and security.”

Key benefits include:

Ready-to-Use Resilience for Any Application - Cloud Native AOS provides resilience for Kubernetes infrastructure by protecting containerized applications and their data with integrated disaster recovery between availability zones, clouds and on-premises.

Cloud Native AOS provides resilience for Kubernetes infrastructure by protecting containerized applications and their data with integrated disaster recovery between availability zones, clouds and on-premises. Cloud-Native Mobility - Customers can build and deploy cloud-native applications with seamless migration of applications and data optimally located across sites, including the ability to move applications back to on-premises containerized environments.

Customers can build and deploy cloud-native applications with seamless migration of applications and data optimally located across sites, including the ability to move applications back to on-premises containerized environments. Integrated Data Management - The solution empowers developers to use Kubernetes APIs to automate and provide self-service control over all aspects of data management for their applications.



“Networld is focused on container application runtime platforms. By utilizing Cloud Native AOS, not only can we enhance application portability and enable data storage across cloud availability zones and regions, but it also facilitates data migration and disaster recovery, including on-premises environments,” said Issei Tsuruzono, Corporate Officer and Head of Technology Division of Networld. “We expect this product to be groundbreaking for containerized applications. In addition, we are also planning to provide support to our partners in Japan.”

“Participating in the Early Access Program for Cloud Native AOS has been a great experience for us,” said Manfred Pichlbauer, IT Consultant at Bacher Systems.” Cloud Native AOS platform sets a new standard for speed, scalability, and reliability and is designed for the most demanding workloads. It empowers organizations to move faster, store smarter, and scale effortlessly—unlocking new levels of performance without compromise.”

Cloud Native AOS is currently in early access on Amazon EKS and will be generally available this Summer. Early access for on-premises containerized environments on bare-metal servers is expected to be available by the end of this calendar year.

For more technical information on Cloud Native AOS, see the technical blog .

“Enterprises are increasingly adopting Kubernetes for application orchestration and are challenged with integrating these cloud-native applications into existing workflows while meeting business SLAs," said Dave Pearson, Infrastructure Research VP at IDC. "Cloud Native AOS helps to close this gap by bringing data mobility and disaster recovery to the data persistence layer of cloud-native applications and delivering a new deployment model for the AOS storage system.”

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

