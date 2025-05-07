PCCA Honored with Texas Governor’s 2025 Corporate Champion Award for Decades-Long Community Service with Fort Bend Women’s Center

Houston, Texas, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Compounding Centers of America (PCCA) is proud to announce that it has been selected as the recipient of the 2025 Corporate Champion Award, part of the 41st Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards presented by Governor Greg Abbott, First Lady Cecilia Abbott and the OneStar Foundation. This prestigious honor recognizes PCCA’s more than 30-year partnership with the Fort Bend Women’s Center (FBWC) and highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to volunteerism and philanthropy in the Texas community.

The Corporate Champion Award is presented annually to a single Texas corporation that exemplifies active and ongoing community service by embedding volunteerism as a core value of its business strategy. Recipients demonstrate an ongoing commitment to meaningful, long-term community engagement and collaborative solutions to local needs.

PCCA’s multi-decade partnership with the Fort Bend Women’s Center exemplifies these ideals. Since 2016, PCCA and its team members have donated more than $400,000 and remain the Women’s Center’s most active volunteer group. Team members consistently participate in PCCA Cares Day events, lead fundraising initiatives and organize school supply drives, holiday toy collections and back-to-school support. Many PCCA team members have also served on the FBWC board, and in every interaction, PCCA live its core values of “Care Deeply” and “Serve Always,” providing hope, support and lasting change for families in need.

This year, FBWC nominated PCCA for the Corporate Champion Award, recognizing the company’s long-standing and deeply invested advocacy in supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Fort Bend County.

“We are grateful to PCCA for their compassion, commitment and partnership,” said FBWC Chief External Affairs Officer Leslie Wendland. “Thank you for being champions for change!”

On April 23, 2025, a group of PCCA representatives attended the awards ceremony and luncheon at the Texas Governor’s Mansion, hosted by Governor Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott in celebration of all award honorees across the state.

Attending on behalf of PCCA were David Sparks, Bryan Sparks, Mollie Sparks, Jim Smith, Lizzie Harbin, Cyndi Hicks, Micheal Jones and Whitney Andrews.

“For over 30 years, our relationship with the Fort Bend Women’s Center has been at the heart of PCCA’s mission to serve others,” Harbin said. “This award is a tremendous honor for our team members who give their time, talents and resources year after year. The resilience and strength of the community at the Women’s Center inspire us every day, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to support its life-changing work.”

About the Governor’s Volunteer Awards & Corporate Champion Award

The Governor’s Volunteer Awards, now in their 41st year, honor those whose commitment to service has strengthened communities throughout Texas. The Corporate Champion Award recognizes a for-profit, private-sector entity that engages employees in substantial, long-term volunteer activity, making measurable local impact. Learn more about the Governor’s Volunteer Awards at onestarfoundation.org/governors-volunteer-awards.

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients’ lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacists and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 40 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.

Kim Speairs, APR, MBA PCCA 817-729-5064 kspeairs@pccarx.com

