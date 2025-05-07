Lucinity and Creditinfo Partner to Integrate PEP Screening Seamlessly into AI Workflows

REYKJAVIK, Iceland , May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucinity, a global leader in AI-driven compliance software, has partnered with Creditinfo, a trusted and leading provider of credit and risk intelligence solutions, to integrate access to localized Know Your Customer (KYC) data from Creditinfo directly into Lucinity’s end-to-end compliance platform. This strategic partnership enables financial institutions to automate KYC checks—including PEP screening, watchlist monitoring, reliability assessments, and UBO insights—across onboarding, ongoing monitoring, and investigations, all within a single, intuitive interface.

Until now, many compliance teams have struggled with fragmented workflows when it comes to Know Your Customer (KYC) checks. They’ve had to rely on standalone systems, manually reconcile KYC data with their case investigations, and perform periodic re-checks without automation.

Lucinity and Creditinfo are solving these challenges by embedding high-quality, localized KYC data from Creditinfo—including PEP screening, watchlist monitoring, reliability assessments, and UBO information—into Lucinity’s holistic Case Management and Transaction Monitoring systems, powered by AI. Within Lucinity's AI workflows, KYC data becomes an actionable input—automatically adjusting risk scores, triggering alerts, and adapting recommendations as new information becomes available.

Through the integration with Creditinfo’s API, financial institutions can automate checks during onboarding, schedule periodic refreshes, and run on-demand lookups for counterparties. Key KYC indicators—such as PEP status—are also flagged directly in Case Management and Customer 360, helping analysts make better-informed decisions without switching between systems.

Already offering real-time fraud detection through a partnership with Sift and real-time sanctions screening through Neterium and Facctum, Lucinity continues to build a network of integrations that simplify compliance while strengthening effectiveness. By consolidating tools that were previously siloed, Lucinity helps financial institutions cut costs, reduce context-switching, and focus on high-value investigations.

Guðmundur Kristjánsson, founder and CEO of Lucinity, shared his perspective: “We kept hearing the same story from our customers — they had great separate financial crime tools, but none of them were connected with each other. This integration with Creditinfo brings the data and workflow together so compliance teams can focus on analysis, not data gathering.”

Creditinfo brings its strengths in reliable, frequently updated, and geographically relevant PEP data, with a special emphasis on regional accuracy in markets like Iceland with their proprietary Icelandic PEP database. This partnership reflects Creditinfo’s growing role as an essential data provider in the global compliance ecosystem. Hrefna Ösp Sigfinnsdóttir, CEO of Creditinfo in Iceland, commented, “We believe compliance shouldn’t be complicated. By partnering with Lucinity, we’re putting the right data exactly where it’s needed.”

