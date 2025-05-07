Middle East and Africa Bio-Stimulants Market Set for Robust Growth: Projected Valuation of USD 179.2 million by 2033

Middle East and Africa Bio-Stimulants Market

The Middle East and Africa bio-stimulants market is set to grow at a 7.8% CAGR, driven by rising adoption in developing nations like Egypt and India.

Government support, private initiatives, and farmer-led education are accelerating bio-stimulant adoption in developing regions, boosting yields and sustainability in agriculture.” — Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Middle East and Africa bio-stimulants industry demand is estimated to secure a valuation of USD 84.6 million in 2023 and is projected to rise to USD 179.2 million by 2033. The market is securing a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐢𝐨-𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬?The adoption of bio-stimulants by farmers in developing countries is a growing trend. Bio-stimulants are substances and microorganisms that, when applied to plants, can enhance their growth, yield, and tolerance to environmental stressors. The adoption of bio-stimulants by farmers in developing countries is a growing trend. Bio-stimulants are substances and microorganisms that, when applied to plants, can enhance their growth, yield, and tolerance to environmental stressors. These products are typically derived from natural sources, including microbes, plant extracts, and animal waste.The global biostimulants market size is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2023 to USD 9.6 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 10.8% in the forecast period, 2023 to 2033One way farmers in developing countries adopt bio-stimulants is through government initiatives and programs promoting their use. For example, in India, the government has launched a program to promote the use of bio-stimulants among farmers. Under the program, farmers are provided with free bio-stimulant samples and training on their use and benefits. These companies often work closely with farmers to educate them on bio-stimulants benefits and how to use them effectively.In addition, farmers in developing countries are adopting bio-stimulants through peer-to-peer learning and knowledge sharing. Farmers who successfully used bio-stimulants in their fields are sharing their experiences with other farmers to increase awareness and adoption of these products.Overall, the adoption of bio-stimulants by farmers in developing countries is driven by a combination of government support, private sector initiatives, and peer-to-peer learning. The Middle East and Africa bio-stimulants market is securing a CAGR of 7.8% with a valuation of USD 84.6 million by 2033.- In the historic period, the market captured a CAGR of 6.8% between 2018 and 2022.- Egypt is anticipated to capture a significant share of 13.4% of the global market during the forecast period.- The Middle East and Africa bio-stimulants market secured a valuation of USD 60.4 million in 2018.

The bio-stimulants market in the Middle East and Africa region is still in its early stages, but is rapidly growing. Several key players are making strategic moves in this market, including:- Agrinos: Agrinos is a global leader in biological crop inputs and has a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa. The company offers a range of bio-stimulant products designed to improve crop yields and quality.- Isagro: Isagro is a leading Italian company specialising in developing and marketing bio-stimulants and other crop protection products. The company has a growing presence in the Middle East and Africa and offers a range of innovative bio-stimulant solutions.- Koppert Biological Systems: Koppert is a Dutch company specialising in biologics , crop protection, and natural pollination. The company has a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa and offers a range of bio-stimulant products designed to improve plant growth.- Novozymes: Novozymes is a global leader in developing bio-based solutions for various industries, including agriculture. The company offers a range of bio-stimulant products designed to improve crop yields and quality.Other Key Players in the Market are:- Yara International- Novozyme A/S- BioAtlantis Ltd.- Koppert B.V.- Syngenta AG- Seipasa- Omex Agrifluids Ltd.- Valagro SpA- Trade Corporation International-Omnia- Haifa Group- Kelp Products International- Madumbi-Andermatt Group- Greenlife Crop Protection AfricaRecent Developments in the Middle East and Africa Bio-stimulants Market are:- In December 2021, Agrinos announced the launch of two new bio-stimulant products in South Africa. The products are designed to improve crop yields and quality in various crops, including maize, wheat, and soybeans.- In November 2021, Isagro announced that it had received approval from the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture for its bio-stimulant product, Fertirriga. The product is designed to improve crop yields and quality in various crops, including citrus and vegetables.

The Middle East and Africa Bio-stimulants Market by Category

By Crop Type:- Row Crops- Fruits & Vegetables- Turfs & Ornamentals- Other Crop TypesBy Active Ingredients:- Acid-based- Extract-based- OthersBy Application:- Foliar- Soil- Seed 