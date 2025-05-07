PetMed Express, Inc. and Dutch Announce Partnership to Provide Accessible Telehealth Services for Pets

Strategic Collaboration Marks PetMeds’ Latest Move in Expanding Its Pet Healthcare Ecosystem

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. and OAKLAND, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc., parent company of PetMeds and PetCareRx (Nasdaq: PETS), today announced a new strategic partnership with virtual veterinary care provider Dutch . The collaboration marks PetMeds’ latest move to expand its provider ecosystem with affordable, accessible pet healthcare options. The new partnership will enable pet parents to leverage Dutch’s convenient technology and veterinary team to secure prescriptions for PetMeds’ broad selection of medications in a timely manner.

“This partnership expands the accessibility of pet telemedicine, which can help fill gaps in care, as the nationwide vet shortage has left more than 129 million Americans without easy access to pet care,” said Joe Spector, Founder and CEO of Dutch. “Through this collaboration, we are looking forward to reaching a broader audience of pet parents in need of care and medications.”

“At PetMeds, we believe the veterinarian is—and will always be—at the center of a pet’s healthcare journey,” said Sandra Campos, President and CEO of PetMeds. “By integrating Dutch’s virtual care platform into our growing pet health ecosystem, we’re expanding access to timely, professional care, particularly when in-person visits aren’t possible due to geography, timing or cost. This partnership is designed to support the 200 veterinarians who are employed by Dutch and aid continuity of care while helping ensure pet parents receive expert guidance, whenever and wherever it’s needed.”

Under the partnership, pet parents will be able to sign up for a monthly Dutch membership and be connected virtually with veterinarians for 24/7 appointments in 34 states. Since launched, Dutch has completed almost 700,000 visits and offers treatment options for over 150 conditions, including flea and tick medication and treatments for allergies and joint pain.

Consumer awareness and adoption of veterinary telehealth options are accelerating as pet parents look for more affordable, accessible ways to keep their beloved pets healthy and happy. Dutch’s recently released 2025 State of Veterinary Care Report found that 129 million Americans, or roughly 38% of the population, live in vet-care “deserts”—underscoring the significant need for more accessible pet care options.

About PetMed Express, Inc.

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a leader in the consumer pet healthcare sector. As a national online retailer with expert pharmacists and licenses across fifty states, PetMeds.com and PetCareRx.com deliver top branded pharmaceuticals, generics, compounded prescription medications and OTC supplements and vitamins that help pets live longer, healthier lives. The Company strives to offer unparalleled value and convenience that enhance wellness and longevity for dogs, cats, and horses. PetMeds and PetCareRx provide essential pet health offerings through their websites, www.PetMeds.com and www.PetCareRx.com.

About Dutch

Launched in July 2021, Dutch is the first and only veterinary telehealth company connecting licensed, independent veterinarians directly with pets and their parents nationwide. At its inception, Dutch primarily addressed common chronic ailments, such as anxiety and allergies, but has grown to treat over 150 conditions and serve over 40,000 customers. In 2022, Dutch introduced Rx services, which allow the company’s licensed veterinarians to prescribe and ship OTC and prescription medications to patients in 34 states. Dutch memberships, excluding insurance, begin at just $15/month, and include unlimited access to virtual veterinary care through video and chat models. In a country experiencing a critical vet shortage of just one veterinarian for every 6,000 pet households, Dutch is creating a more accessible means of dependable, quality vet care that can address the modern pet parents’ needs in a timely manner and at a fraction of the cost.

Media Contacts

For PetMeds:

Danielle Poggi

dpoggi@bcg-pr.com

Reed Anderson

investor@petmeds.com

For Dutch:

Melissa Stavenhagen

dutch@solcomms.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.