Micropolis Delivers on Vision of Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Intelligent Systems at Make it in the Emirates 2025

Company to Showcase the Power of Micropolis’s Autonomous Mobile Robots and AI to Enhance Productivity and Lower Costs for Customers

DUBAI, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MCRP), a UAE-based pioneering force in robotics, AI, and autonomous mobility, today announced its participation in Make it in the Emirates 2025, the UAE’s premier manufacturing event, taking place May 19-22, 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The event brings together manufacturers, innovators, policymakers, and global investors to explore industrial growth opportunities within the UAE.





At the exhibition, a series of daily showcases will display two of Micropolis’s innovative robotics portfolios—an agriculture robot and a container cleaning robot—demonstrating the power of its autonomous mobile robots and AI to enhance productivity and lower customers' operating costs.

To take part in Micropolis’s display and experience the excitement of their robotic solutions, please visit the Company at ADNEC May 19-22 in Booth 6-AM30.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with Micropolis’s management team, please email Micropolis@kcsa.com.

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit www.micropolis.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com

Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@elev8newmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/276fe904-a544-478a-ab28-f317c2a4065f

Make it in the Emirates 2025 Micropolis to Participate in Make it in the Emirates 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.