Practising Law Institute (PLI) and Pro Bono Institute (PBI) Announce Cooperative Agreement to Benefit Pro Bono Providers

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practising Law Institute (PLI) and Pro Bono Institute (PBI), premier nonprofit organizations serving the legal community, have announced a mutually beneficial agreement that provides additional learning and accreditation opportunities to providers of pro bono legal services.

As part of their partnership, PLI provided CLE accreditation for the PBI 2025 Annual Conference, which was held February 26 – February 28, 2025, in Washington D.C. Accreditation was provided in all U.S. MCLE states, and PLI handled all aspects of CLE certificate issuance for attendees of the Conference, with the support of its dedicated MCLE compliance team.

Select content from the Conference is available on-demand to Conference attendees now and to all PBI members on October 31, with more sessions to be added on a rolling basis, and the organizations will also collaborate on other content opportunities to benefit their respective members in the coming year.

Working with expert faculty from leading legal services and nonprofit organizations, law firms, and law schools, PLI produces over 60 programs a year on essential and trending pro bono topics, and offers scholarships and complimentary memberships to qualified legal services organizations and individuals in order to support the essential public service work of the profession.

“Pro bono is at the heart of PLI’s mission, and we are excited to work with PBI, a recognized leader in this area, to connect pro bono providers with our world-class training and accreditation resources,” says PLI President Sharon L. Crane. “We value our shared commitment to improving and enhancing access to legal services for those in need.”

“Training and resources are foundational to providing and expanding access to pro bono legal services,” says Eve Runyon, PBI President and CEO. “Our agreement with PLI will ensure that legal professionals at law firms, in-house legal departments, and public service organizations have the support they need to build and maintain their pro bono programs and expand access to justice.”

Kirsten Talmage, SVP, Strategic Planning and Business Analysis and Kate Rice, COO led the negotiations for PLI and PBI respectively.

About Pro Bono Institute:

Founded in 1996, PBI is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization. With an unparalleled depth of knowledge, resources and expertise, PBI is the respected resource for all things pro bono. Through our work with law firms, in-house corporate legal departments, and public interest organizations, PBI is the global thought leader in exploring, identifying, evaluating, catalyzing, and taking to scale new approaches to and resources for the provision of legal services to the poor, disadvantaged, and other individuals or groups unable to secure legal assistance to address critical problems. Visit probonoinst.org to learn more.

About Practising Law Institute

Founded in 1933, PLI is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across 33 practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI’s mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.

Contact: Erin Kinsella, Sr. Communications Director, PLI 347.554.0073 ekinsella@pli.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.