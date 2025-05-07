Vantage MedTech announces Mike Taylor as CFO

Lenexa, Kan., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage MedTech, a leading provider of comprehensive design and manufacturing services for medical technology innovations, today announced that Mike Taylor has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

Mike brings over 25 years of experience as a senior finance and business leader, with extensive background in the manufacturing, distribution, and engineered products industries. His expertise spans financial strategy, business planning, M&A, and driving operational efficiencies. With experience in both public and private equity owned organizations, Mike’s knowledge in financial governance and stakeholder management will greatly serve the leadership team.

Prior to joining Vantage MedTech, Mike served in CFO roles at SOR Controls Group and Continental Disc Corporation, both middle-market, global industry leaders. He also served in senior leadership positions with GBW Railcar Services, Garsite/Progress, CST Industries, MeadWestvaco Calmar, & Henry Wurst, Inc. A Certified Public Accountant, Mike started his professional career with Arthur Andersen & Co. and holds both a B.A. degree in Accounting and a Master of Professional Accountancy degree from Wichita State University.

“We’re pleased to welcome Mike to Vantage MedTech. His collaborative approach and ability to develop high-performing teams aligns perfectly with our company culture. I am confident that his leadership will strengthen our financial foundation and support our ambitious goals,” said Jim Bartel, CEO of Vantage MedTech.

About Vantage MedTech

Vantage MedTech provides comprehensive design and manufacturing services, supporting the advancement of medical technologies from concept through to product realization. Partnering with the world’s most innovative MedTech start-ups and large medical device companies, we offer feasibility support, product development and prototyping, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and after-market services to support every phase of the product life cycle. Our clients can leverage our proprietary Advantage Platforms®, accelerating product development timelines. Our manufacturing approach is structured to serve the changing needs of our clients, supporting small-quantity clinical or First-in-Human builds and can scale to accommodate full launch quantities. Vantage MedTech has facilities in Lenexa, Kansas and Moonachie, New Jersey. Additional information is available at available at VantageMedTech.com and on LinkedIn.

