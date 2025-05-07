Strong Overheating in April: Quebec City’s Hyperactive Real Estate Market Closes on Pandemic Peak

Sales in the Quebec City CMA rose by 12 per cent in April, almost reaching the second-highest level of activity recorded by the Centris system for April since the peak reached during the pandemic.

Condominium sales jumped 21 per cent, while sales of single-family homes and small income properties increased by 9 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.

The very low inventory of properties for sale across all categories continues to give sellers a strong advantage, as they take advantage of market conditions conducive to widespread overheating. The number of active listings dropped 28 per cent compared to April 2024, reaching an all-time low of 1,864 properties on the market.

As a result, prices have surged: up 18 per cent for small income properties and single-family homes, and 13 per cent for condominiums.

QUEBEC CITY, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of April 2025. The most recent market statistics for the Quebec City Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) are based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

Residential sales in the Quebec City CMA totalled 1,091 transactions in April 2025. This represents a 12 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. This level of transactional activity is thus just 16 properties shy of the record high reached in April 2021 (1,107 sales).

“Supported by falling interest rates and strong buyer confidence in the property market, April was practically one for the record books. The Quebec City real estate market seems to be ignoring the many economic and geopolitical uncertainties. There are many parallels with the pandemic period, as we are not only nearing record sales but also seeing a record low inventory, with a subsequent significant overheating of the market,” notes Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

“In April, almost as many properties were sold as were put on the market. This has resulted in extremely seller-friendly market conditions. All of this is reflected in overbidding levels comparable to those seen during the pandemic, with nearly one in two single-family home and condominium sales concluded after overbidding. These conditions are driving prices upwards to new highs, particularly for single-family homes. Half of single-family homes in the CMA sold for over $450,000, while the psychological threshold of $500,000 was surpassed in the Northern Periphery.”





Quebec City Real Estate Market Residential Sales – April 2025

