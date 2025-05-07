Mentoring Edge Launches Personalized Leadership Development Services for Professionals

Mentoring Edge

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mentoring Edge, a leadership development company founded by retired executive Micky Nye, has officially launched its comprehensive mentoring services designed to support professionals navigating leadership transitions. With a special focus on women in leadership, Mentoring Edge offers personalized mentorship, group sessions, workshops, and self-guided resources to help individuals grow into confident, authentic leaders.

Drawing from over 20 years of executive leadership experience, including roles as president of a 44-store chain, regional VP of operations overseeing 110 stores, and VP of sales responsible for over 600 customers, Mentoring Edge's founder brings practical strategies and real-world insights to professionals seeking guidance.

"The most rewarding moments aren't titles we earn, but the people we help rise along the way," states Micky, founder of Mentoring Edge. "Mentorship isn't about having all the answers. It's about showing up, believing in someone's potential, and helping them find the courage to grow into it."

Mentoring Edge offers four core services: one-to-one mentorship tailored for professionals navigating transitions; group mentoring circles fostering peer learning and accountability; interactive workshops building practical leadership skills; and self-guided growth resources including books and assessment tools.

For those seeking self-directed development, Mentoring Edge offers several leadership development guides available through its website and major retailers. These include The Mentoring Blueprint, The Mentoring Blueprint Companion Book, and BOLDLY YOU!, which focuses on personal branding and authentic leadership.

The impact of Mentoring Edge's approach is evident in client testimonials. One former mentee shared, "Micky helped me see strengths I didn't know I had. With her guidance, I've stepped into leadership roles I once thought were out of reach." Another group mentoring participant noted, "Every conversation with Micky helped me grow. She listens without judgment and always helps you find your own best path."

Mentoring Edge was founded to provide accessible support for professionals who may not otherwise have access to mentorship resources. The company aims to provide practical tools that can be applied in everyday professional settings, helping clients lead with purpose and confidence.

For more information about personalized mentoring services or to explore leadership resources, visit mentoringedge.net.

About Mentoring Edge:

Mentoring Edge provides personalized mentorship and leadership development services founded by a seasoned mentor and retired executive with more than 20 years in leadership roles. The company specializes in supporting professionals, particularly women, through leadership transitions with one-to-one mentorship, group mentoring circles, workshops, and self-guided resources. Mentoring Edge is committed to helping individuals lead boldly, communicate authentically, and grow on their own terms through practical strategies and supportive guidance.

Contact Information: info@mentoringedge.com



