Cyderes' New Brand Puts Identity-First Offerings At The Forefront

TORONTO / LONDON / KANSAS CITY, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyderes, a leading total security provider specializing in identity-first managed security services, announces a rebrand including a new visual identity, logo, and tagline. This strategic rebrand aligns the company's external image with its innovative approach to cybersecurity and strengthens its position in the industry at the forefront of identity-focused protection.

The company’s new branding initiative features a new tagline, "Be everyday ready," encapsulating a proactive philosophy toward security readiness and continuous protection. Cyderes pairs its identity-first strategy with proprietary AI, trained in-house and embedded across its platform to deliver faster, more accurate threat detection and response already in action today. The company is revolutionizing how businesses manage and defend against cyberthreats and deliver end-to-end protection that will deliver results today, tomorrow and beyond.

"This rebrand is a visual signal to our clients and partners that constant innovation remains the cornerstone of our success," said Chris Schueler, CEO of Cyderes. "As the digital security perimeter continues to shift, we wanted to be able to visually represent what our clients already experience: a forward-thinking security partner that is ready to fight side-by-side every day with an arsenal of identity-first offerings and AI-driven defense tools to provide the best defenses possible.”

With attacks occurring once every 39 seconds, on average, and around 80 percent of those breaches tied to compromised identities, businesses across all sectors are rapidly recognizing that identity security is quickly becoming the essential foundation of an effective security architecture, not just one component among many.

And with 61 percent of security leaders reporting their teams are understaffed to meet the current threat landscape, Cyderes is seeking to bridge the gap between providers, customers, and digital threats with identity-centric tools and platforms. With a focus on readiness and ease of use, Cyderes alleviates those concerns by introducing an easy-to-use and maintained system that brings a peace of mind for clients.

