Cemtrex Secures $1M Security Technology Order from Major Middle Eastern Media Group

Flagship Deployment of NEXT Platform Reinforces Vicon’s Growth Momentum in Fiscal 2025

Hauppauge, NY, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) and a leading provider of advanced security and surveillance solutions, today announced it has secured a significant new order valued at approximately $1 million from one of Saudi Arabia’s leading media and broadcasting organizations. The order includes the company’s latest innovation, the NEXT Modular Sensor System, and marks a major milestone for Vicon’s expansion into the Gulf region.

The comprehensive deployment spans hundreds of advanced starlight dome and bullet cameras, enterprise-grade Valerus video management licenses, and multiple high-capacity recording servers, all supported by Vicon’s award-winning software and hardware platforms. Notably, the order includes NEXT, Vicon’s newly launched flagship camera platform that integrates AI-enhanced imaging, real-time communication, and modular design into a single rapid-deployment solution.

“This win reflects the growing global demand for intelligent, design-forward security systems and validates NEXT as a category-defining product,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. “We’re proud to support one of the most respected media organizations in the region with a solution that matches their scale, complexity, and need for real-time operational insight.”

The systems are scheduled to begin deployment this quarter, supporting critical broadcast infrastructure across multiple locations. The client, which requested confidentiality, has also indicated the potential for future orders tied to ongoing infrastructure upgrades.

This contract marks Vicon’s first major NEXT deployment in the Middle East and positions the company as a preferred security technology partner in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. The win also highlights Cemtrex’s continued execution on its 2025 growth strategy, anchored in innovation, international expansion, and product leadership.

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

