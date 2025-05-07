Fortinet Expands Hybrid Mesh Firewall Portfolio with FortiGate 700G

New FortiGate series delivers scalable, high-performance security for the modern campus, now enhanced with FortiOS post-quantum capabilities and FortiAI-Protect for advanced threat detection and GenAI risk mitigation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced the FortiGate 700G series, a next-generation firewall (NGFW) purpose-built for the modern campus. Powered by Fortinet’s proprietary Network Processor 7 (NP7), Security Processor 5 (SP5) ASIC, and FortiOS, Fortinet’s unified operating system, the FortiGate 700G series delivers up to 7x higher firewall throughput, 4x better threat protection, and 7x lower power consumption than competitor offerings. With support for advanced networking, FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services, and new FortiOS enhancements, including post-quantum cryptography readiness, FortiAI-Protect for AI-driven threat detection, and generative AI (GenAI) risk assessment, the FortiGate 700G helps organizations reduce risk, optimize performance, and future-proof hybrid IT environments.

“With the FortiGate 700G series, we’re delivering more than just industry-leading performance that customers have come to expect from Fortinet—we’re equipping organizations with advanced capabilities to stay ahead of current and emerging cyberthreats,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions, at Fortinet. “From AI-powered threat detection and GenAI risk mitigation with FortiAI-Protect to post-quantum cryptography readiness built into FortiOS, this new next-generation firewall series helps our customers consolidate infrastructure, reduce cyber risk, and confidently build for the future.”

FortiGate 700G: Industry-leading Performance with AI-Powered Security

Today’s enterprises are under pressure to scale operations, secure expanding attack surfaces, and manage increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats while reducing costs and maintaining efficiency. The FortiGate 700G series is engineered to meet these demands, offering:

Unmatched performance and security: Delivering 7x higher firewall throughput (164 Gbps) and 4x better threat protection (26 Gbps) than the industry average, the FortiGate 700G series ensures businesses maintain high-speed, secure operations.

Delivering 7x higher firewall throughput (164 Gbps) and 4x better threat protection (26 Gbps) than the industry average, the FortiGate 700G series ensures businesses maintain high-speed, secure operations. Energy resilience through ultra-efficient design: The FortiGate 700G series enables continuous security even in energy-constrained or sustainability-focused environments. Consuming 7x fewer watts per Gbps than the industry average, the FortiGate 700G series sets the standard for energy efficiency and significantly reduces operational costs.

The FortiGate 700G series enables continuous security even in energy-constrained or sustainability-focused environments. Consuming 7x fewer watts per Gbps than the industry average, the FortiGate 700G series sets the standard for energy efficiency and significantly reduces operational costs. Enhanced threat detection and response with AI-powered security: As attackers increasingly weaponize AI and automate cyberattacks, FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services, enhanced by FortiAI-Protect, enables organizations to detect and block emerging, unknown, and increasingly sophisticated threats. FortiAI-Protect also delivers contextual risk assessments and enforces access controls for third-party GenAI applications, providing visibility into shadow AI usage across business groups and helping improve the overall data security posture of organizations.

As attackers increasingly weaponize AI and automate cyberattacks, FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services, enhanced by FortiAI-Protect, enables organizations to detect and block emerging, unknown, and increasingly sophisticated threats. FortiAI-Protect also delivers contextual risk assessments and enforces access controls for third-party GenAI applications, providing visibility into shadow AI usage across business groups and helping improve the overall data security posture of organizations. Post-quantum cryptography readiness: New FortiOS capabilities help protect sensitive data against quantum-era threats by enabling quantum-resistant encryption, algorithm stacking for enhanced protection, and a seamless transition to post-quantum security, ideal for organizations in finance, healthcare, government, and other sectors handling long-term sensitive information.

New FortiOS capabilities help protect sensitive data against quantum-era threats by enabling quantum-resistant encryption, algorithm stacking for enhanced protection, and a seamless transition to post-quantum security, ideal for organizations in finance, healthcare, government, and other sectors handling long-term sensitive information. Support for a wide range of network interfaces, ranging from 5GE to 25GE: Ensuring the flexibility to connect various devices and topologies, the FortiGate 700G series enables organizations to seamlessly adapt to developing technologies and accommodate future upgrades without costly overhauls.

Ensuring the flexibility to connect various devices and topologies, the FortiGate 700G series enables organizations to seamlessly adapt to developing technologies and accommodate future upgrades without costly overhauls. Deeper protections for critical system files: FortiSentry is a unique out-of-band hardware module that provides continuous, non-intrusive file-system monitoring, adding another layer of protection to detect and prevent unauthorized access to critical system files.

Specification FortiGate

700G

series Security

Compute

Rating Industry

Average Palo Alto

Networks

PA-3410

series Check

Point

6700 Cisco

Secure

Firewall

3110 Firewall Throughput 164 Gbps 7x 23.3 Gbps 14.0 Gbps 38.0 Gbps 18.0 Gbps IPsec VPN Throughput 55 Gbps 7x 7.7 Gbps 6.6 Gbps 4.6 Gbps 12.0 Gbps Threat Protection 26 Gbps 4x 6.7 Gbps 7.5 Gbps 5.8 Gbps - Concurrent Sessions 16M 3x 6.5M 1.4M 16M 2M Connections/Second 700K 3x 231K 145K 250K 300K Power Consumption FortiGate

700G

series Energy

Efficiency Industry

Average Palo Alto

Networks

PA-3410

series Check

Point

Quantum

9200

series Cisco

Secure

Firewall

3100 series Watts/Gbps Firewall Throughput 1.8 W 7x 12.7 W 12.1 W 3.7 W 22.2 W Watts/Gbps IPsec VPN Throughput 5.4 W 6x 29.9 W 25.8 W 30.6 W 33.3 W





Threat Protection performance is measured with Firewall, IPS, Application Control and Malware Protection, and Logging enabled.

The numbers for competitive solutions are based on publicly available sources. Other vendors may have different testing methodologies.

All power consumption values are taken from external data sheets and hardware system guides using maximum power consumption.



Fortinet Security Fabric: Powering a Unified and Scalable Cybersecurity Platform

At the core of Fortinet’s approach is the belief that effective cybersecurity starts with the convergence of networking and security. The Fortinet Security Fabric, an integrated platform built on a common operating system and purpose-built technologies like the FortiGate 700G series, delivers consistent protection across hybrid environments. It empowers organizations with centralized management, automated threat intelligence, and real-time visibility. With seamless integration across Fortinet and third-party solutions, the Fortinet Security Fabric helps customers confidently scale from foundational network protection to advanced capabilities like SASE and AI-driven security operations. Fortinet continues to innovate and enable businesses to simplify complexity, reduce risk, and evolve their cybersecurity strategy with a platform approach that grows with them.

