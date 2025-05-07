US Payments Forum Resource Showcases Test Automation’s Role in Streamlining Payment Acceptance

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the payments industry evolves, manual EMV testing processes have proven to be costly and time-consuming. Automated testing, Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Deployment (CD) practices offer a great alternative, enabling faster implementation cycles and more robust payment flows. The U.S. Payments Forum seeks to educate the industry on these solutions with its new white paper, "Optimizing EMV Testing and Certification: Automation Strategies for Streamlining Payment Acceptance."

The white paper is available for download, free of charge, on the Forum’s website. It provides an in-depth analysis of automation's role in payment testing to reduce manual workloads, expand test coverage and facilitate more robust and repeatable testing processes.

Additional insights include:

Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) in Testing – Best practices for integrating automated testing into development pipelines, ensuring early issue detection, faster software releases and greater stability.



– Best practices for integrating automated testing into development pipelines, ensuring early issue detection, faster software releases and greater stability. Implementing the Robot Framework for Test Automation – An overview of keyword-driven testing methodologies, flexible test scripting and integration with various hardware and software environments to streamline regression and stress testing.



– An overview of keyword-driven testing methodologies, flexible test scripting and integration with various hardware and software environments to streamline regression and stress testing. Addressing Common Testing Challenges – Strategies to mitigate issues such as inconsistent test server availability, limited test coverage and maintaining security compliance.



– Strategies to mitigate issues such as inconsistent test server availability, limited test coverage and maintaining security compliance. Optimizing EMV and Contactless Payment Certification – Approaches to automating Level 3 EMV certification processes and accelerating time-to-market for payment acceptance solutions.



"Rapid advancements in technology, such as SoftPOS and artificial intelligence, are making the payments ecosystem increasingly complex. At this point, automation is no longer a luxury—it is a necessity," said Christina Hulka, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. "By streamlining testing and certification, automation helps the industry keep pace with innovation while maintaining the reliability and security that consumers expect. We hope this new resource will give stakeholders the confidence to leverage the full breadth of tools available to them."

Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in upcoming Forum projects can visit the Secure Technology Alliance’s website to learn how to become a member. By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members will have access to activities within the U.S. Payments Forum and additional Alliance-affiliated organizations.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance , an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum , Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. For more information, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org .

