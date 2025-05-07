REGENT Announces Seaglider Crew Training Process and Partner, FAAC Incorporated





REGENT Craft partners with a consortium of providers led by FAAC Incorporated to develop its seaglider crew training program.

The five-to-six-week crew program will be U.S. Coast Guard-approved and will focus on simulation training and classroom material.

Maritime captains will receive a type rating specific to seagliders.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGENT Craft, the Rhode Island-based developer and manufacturer of all-electric seagliders, announced today it has partnered with leading training provider FAAC Incorporated to develop a training program for Viceroy seaglider crews. FAAC’s efforts will include instructional design; curriculum development; the design, development, and production of training simulators; and the staffing and management of the training staff.

“Ensuring a competent and capable crew is critical to safe, efficient, reliable seaglider operations,” said Ted Lester, VP of Certification at REGENT. “We look forward to working with FAAC to set a new global standard for seaglider operations, ensuring crews around the world receive consistent, high-quality instruction to operate safely and effectively in any environment.”

The training program will be approved by the U.S. Coast Guard in the U.S. and by flag-state authorities outside the U.S. Like for other high-speed craft, maritime captains will receive a type rating specific to seagliders. This approach ensures alignment with established maritime standards and prepares crew for the unique performance and handling characteristics of these next-generation vessels.

“We’re proud to be selected as REGENT’s training solution partner to shape the training foundation for this groundbreaking new mode of maritime transportation,” said Kurt Flosky, President of FAAC. “By leveraging our deep experience in simulation-based training, we’re ensuring seaglider crews are mission-ready—well-prepared to operate safely, confidently, and consistently from day one.”

Training Providers

FAAC has assembled and will oversee a team of major proven providers who will contribute to the training program development and implementation.

DiSTI, a courseware and virtual training development company that specializes in virtual systems training and brings in-depth experience working with the U.S. Department of Defense, will develop certified training courses and create a state-of-the-art Virtual Maintenance Trainer (VMT) to enhance hands-on learning. Additionally, DiSTI will integrate a commercial Learning Management System (LMS) to streamline training operations and ensure continuous course updates throughout the contract period.

Roush Industries, a complete services provider to the mobility, aerospace, and marine industries, will design and build the simulator’s training cockpit using their extensive product development and specialty systems construction expertise and over three decades of supporting FAAC’s fabrication needs.

Training Process

The training program includes a comprehensive blend of online modules, in-person classroom instruction, and hands-on simulator sessions over a period of five to six weeks. This multi-faceted approach ensures that seaglider crew members build a strong foundation of theoretical knowledge, gain practical skills in a controlled environment, and are fully prepared for real-world operations. Seaglider training courses will be based upon established International Maritime Organization (IMO) and U.S. guidelines for high-speed craft and wing-in-ground-effect craft training.



Operators will attend in-person training at REGENT’s headquarters in Rhode Island. REGENT plans to expand internationally as global operations grow.



Seaglider Crew

Viceroy seagliders will typically have a two-person crew, including a captain and a watch officer.

Captain: The seaglider captain holds overall command of the vessel, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew. They are responsible for legal compliance, navigation, communications, and operation of key systems. The captain also oversees passenger and cargo handling, maintains a constant bridge watch, and leads emergency response efforts. Seaglider captains will enter the training program with an existing Master’s credential for operating similarly sized commercial vessels.

Watch officer: The optional watch officer supports vessel operations underway by assisting with navigation, communications, and collision avoidance, and may operate controls under the captain’s direction. They handle lines during docking and manage passenger safety onboard—securing cargo, ensuring seatbelts are fastened, and assisting in emergencies.

Technician: On-shore seaglider technicians are responsible for maintaining, inspecting, and troubleshooting critical vessel systems.

Pathway to Seaglider Certification

Seagliders are certified as maritime vessels by the U.S. Coast Guard in the U.S. and by flag-stage maritime regulators outside the U.S.

REGENT has submitted its Viceroy Design Basis Agreement (DBA) with the U.S. Coast Guard and expects approval mid-year. Developed over months of collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard, the DBA ensures the Viceroy meets or exceeds required safety standards.

The U.S. Coast Guard previously approved REGENT’s Navigational Safety Risk Assessment for its Viceroy prototype, allowing REGENT to test its full-scale seaglider prototype in Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound. Sea trials of the prototype are currently ongoing.

About REGENT

REGENT, the developer and manufacturer of seagliders, is pioneering the future of advanced maritime mobility. The seaglider is a novel all-electric high-speed vessel that operates exclusively over water to connect coastal destinations. REGENT’s flagship seaglider, Viceroy, is a 12-passenger vessel that travels at up to 180 mph to service routes up to 180 miles on a single charge. REGENT has raised more than $90 million from investors including 8090 Industries, Founders Fund, Japan Airlines, and Lockheed Martin.

About FAAC Incorporated

FAAC Incorporated provides world-class simulation and training solutions. FAAC designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high-fidelity solutions to train and enhance readiness of military, law enforcement, security, municipal and private industry personnel. Product offerings include fully interactive vehicle operator/crew training systems, fighter pilot decision making support software, accuracy high-speed weapon simulations, use-of-force & marksmanship simulators, live-fire modular shooting ranges, and immersive networked airborne training environments.

About DiSTI Corporation

For over 25 years, DiSTI has been the global authority trusted by Defense companies to build scalable training applications to increase student efficiency and throughput. Our diverse portfolio includes the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Air National Guard, along with worldwide array of foreign military partners, organizations and agencies who rely on DiSTI’s expertise for the development of their training solutions.

About Roush

For close to 50 years, Roush has boldly imagined and created remarkable solutions for some of the world's greatest organizations. We dream, design, engineer, test, and deliver extraordinary products for customers in the advanced mobility, aerospace, defense, and theme park industries. Roush is unique in its ability to leverage services across the complete product development cycle, solving customers' most complex challenges and accelerating critical product launch targets.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a3e1bae-6ecd-4595-84ec-7829fc0dce7e

REGENT Seaglider Simulator REGENT's seaglider captain training will include practice in seaglider simulators like this in Rhode Island.

