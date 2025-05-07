Aqua Security Achieves AWS Government Competency Status

Aqua helps federal agencies secure cloud native environments with its hallmark CNAPP

BOSTON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security, the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status. AWS Government Competency Partners have demonstrated experience in delivering quality solutions to help agencies meet mandates, reduce costs, drive efficiencies, and increase innovation across civilian agencies, national defense and intelligence communities, and state and local governments. This designation recognizes that Aqua delivers proven technology that helps federal customers achieve their goals.

Achieving the AWS Government Competency status differentiates Aqua as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. It underscores Aqua’s commitment to helping federal customers modernize aging infrastructures and improve operational productivity and security in the cloud.

“As federal cloud spending is expected to grow to $25.5B by the end of 2025 , tools that secure those environments and help agencies comply with mandates are more important than ever. Aqua’s CNAPP helps customers secure their cloud native applications, from code commit to runtime,” said Amir Jerbi, CTO and co-founder of Aqua Security. “Our team is dedicated to helping federal customers meet their cloud security goals and this designation, along with our recent FedRAMP High Authorization certification, validates those efforts.”

The Aqua Platform serves federal civilian and defense agencies handling millions of container images and hundreds of thousands of running cloud workloads. The platform rapidly and securely transforms cloud native adoption agency-wide and helps agencies achieve compliance and meet the security requirements necessary to protect the federal government’s most sensitive unclassified data in cloud computing environments.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. Aqua's solutions help U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of Defense (DoD), address, comply with and execute upon cybersecurity, zero trust and software supply chain security requirements in EO 14028, OMB-M-22-09 and various binding operational directives, including BOD 23-01.

This certification follows Aqua’s recent announcement that it has achieved the FedRAMP® High Authorization distinction . To learn more about Aqua’s solution for Federal customers, visit the website .

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security is the pioneer in securing containerized and cloud native applications. The Aqua Platform, a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), enables organizations to secure every cloud native application everywhere, from code commit to runtime. With enterprise scale that doesn’t slow development pipelines, Aqua secures your future in the cloud. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, Israel protecting over 500 of the world’s largest enterprises. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com.

