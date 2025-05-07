Introducing the Wix Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server for Seamless AI-Driven Web App Development

With Wix MCP Server, users can leverage natural language prompts to seamlessly connect Wix’s comprehensive business functionality with their preferred compatible AI-powered tools, enabling them to build custom experiences on top of Wix or manage their Wix-based business

NEW YORK - Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally, today announced the launch of the Wix Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server. This enables anyone—from developers to business owners— to deliver production-ready Wix business solutions seamlessly through AI coding assistants and LLMs, ensuring they can generate code for a vast array of needs and manage Wix businesses using natural language.

The Wix MCP Server provides access to a wide range of Wix’s business solution functionalities, enabling users to manage their Wix-based business and generate code through AI assistants including Claude, Cursor, and Windsurf. Whether it’s a developer building a custom integration or a business owner chatting with Claude, the MCP provides the context and intelligence to get things done without coding or manual setup required. These powerful tools include inventory management, staff scheduling, secure checkouts, ticketing, a flexible CMS, and more. It also offers built-in CRM capabilities to capture and manage leads, such as through forms, and comes with comprehensive back-office management as part of the Wix ecosystem, making it a robust platform for running, integrating, and building various aspects of your business.

The Wix MCP Server is a bridge between MCP-compatible AI clients and Wix's robust headless infrastructure simply by using natural language prompts. Developers can operate directly from familiar Integrated Development Environments (IDEs), minimizing the need for manual integration and extensive documentation. Moreover, it is designed to cater to various user groups, including freelance web developers, agency teams, in-house development specialists, and AI automation experts.

“We continue to invest in tools for developers, building on the momentum of our launch of Wix Studio. The addition of the Wix MCP Server expands this offering, making our powerful business solutions even more accessible to developers through instant, effective tools backed by Wix’s enterprise-grade infrastructure. This framework not only enhances productivity but also provides access to a wide variety of APIs and services, enabling the creation of seamless, cross-vertical solutions such as integrated commerce, blogs, scheduling, and events,” said Yaniv Even Haim, CTO at Wix. “As we step into the world of LLM-powered code generation, the quality and completeness of our APIs become one of our most important assets. Developers can now easily generate code that seamlessly integrates with Wix’s infrastructure, ensuring efficiency and reliability. This empowers them to provide secure, scalable solutions for their clients while harnessing the full potential of Wix’s headless platform. This initiative underscores the importance of continuing our efforts to open more APIs and enhance our documentation, marking just the beginning of a larger strategy to facilitate AI disruption within the industry.”

Wix will demonstrate the capabilities of the Wix MCP Server for payments at today’s Stripe Sessions . Developers will see firsthand how to generate reliable code for fully functional payment solutions using LLMs, creating a complete service website that accepts online payments via credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay through Wix Payments and Stripe.

Developers can start coding with the MCP at no cost with the option to upgrade to a Premium Plan for extended functionality for business operations including accepting online payments. Learn more about the Wix MCP here .

