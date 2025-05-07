Orchestra BioMed’s AVIM Therapy Global Intellectual Property Estate Reaches 137 Issued Patents for the Treatment of Hypertension and Heart Failure

Secured ten new fully-issued patents related to hypertension treatment during last 12 months, bringing global issued patent estate total for this condition to 120 patents

Patent estate covering atrioventricular interval modulation (“AVIM”) therapy now includes 46 issued U.S. patents and 91 patents outside the U.S. that collectively comprise over 2100 claims related to the treatment of hypertension as well as heart failure

Heart failure pipeline program now protected by an additional 17 issued global patents

FDA recently granted Breakthrough Device Designation to AVIM therapy for use in patients with uncontrolled hypertension at increased cardiovascular risk, including those at risk of heart failure

NEW HOPE, Pa., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO) (“Orchestra BioMed” or the “Company”), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced continued expansion of its global intellectual property (IP) estate supporting its proprietary AVIM therapy pipeline (formerly known as Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy or “CNT”). Over the past 12 months, the Company has secured 10 new patents related to treatment of hypertension. The Company has also secured a total of 17 patents covering application of the technology for treatment of heart failure, significantly expanding the reach of its IP platform.

"We are very proud of the continued expansion of our intellectual property portfolio supporting AVIM therapy, which we are actively evaluating for the treatment of hypertension in the BACKBEAT global pivotal study in collaboration with Medtronic," commented David Hochman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orchestra BioMed. "Over the past year, we have strengthened our patent estate with ten newly issued patents covering the treatment of hypertension. Our issued hypertension-specific patent portfolio is now 120 patents strong and we expect it to continue to grow in the future. Equally exciting is our growing heart failure treatment patent estate which is now comprised of seventeen issued patents. This extraordinary array of intellectual property reflects our strategic commitment to protect our proprietary, high-impact device-based therapy which we believe can help physicians better address the needs of patients with hypertension, the leading global risk factor for death, as well as heart failure, which affects more than 64 million people worldwide."

AVIM therapy is currently being evaluated in the BACKBEAT global pivotal study for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in patients who have or are indicated to receive a pacemaker. This population reflects the broader population of people living with high blood pressure who are at elevated risk for severe cardiovascular events and comorbidities such as myocardial infarction, stroke and heart failure, underscoring the potential broader impact of AVIM therapy beyond blood pressure management. AVIM therapy was recently granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension with increased cardiovascular risk, regardless of an indication for a pacemaker to treat a cardiac rhythm disorder.

The Orchestra BioMed global intellectual property portfolio related to the treatment of hypertension and heart failure with AVIM therapy includes patent protection in key markets, including the United States, Europe, Japan, and China.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed (Nasdaq: OBIO) is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships with leading medical device companies. Orchestra BioMed’s partnership-enabled business model focuses on forging strategic collaborations with leading medical device companies to drive successful global commercialization of products it develops. Orchestra BioMed’s lead product candidate is atrioventricular interval modulation (AVIM) therapy for the treatment of hypertension, the leading risk factor for death worldwide. Orchestra BioMed is also developing the Virtue® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Orchestra BioMed has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients, and a strategic partnership with Terumo, a global leader in medical technology, for development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of artery disease. The company has received four Breakthrough Device Designations from the U.S. FDA across these two core programs, reflecting the significant potential of its technologies to address high unmet needs in cardiovascular care. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About AVIM Therapy

AVIM therapy is an investigational therapy compatible with standard dual-chamber pacemakers designed to substantially and persistently lower blood pressure. It has been evaluated in pilot studies in patients with hypertension who are also indicated for a pacemaker. MODERATO II, a double-blind, randomized pilot study, showed that patients treated with AVIM therapy experienced net reductions of 8.1 mmHg in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (aSBP) and 12.3 mmHg in office systolic blood pressure (oSBP) at six months when compared to control patients. In addition to reducing blood pressure, clinical results using AVIM therapy demonstrate improvements in cardiac function and hemodynamics. The BACKBEAT (BradycArdia paCemaKer with atrioventricular interval modulation for Blood prEssure treAtmenT) global pivotal study will further evaluate the safety and efficacy of AVIM therapy in lowering blood pressure in patients who have systolic blood pressure above target despite anti-hypertensive medication and who are indicated for or have recently received a dual-chamber cardiac pacemaker.

About the FDA Breakthrough Device Program

The FDA Breakthrough Device Program, established in 2015, is designed to expedite the development, review, and potential market access of medical devices that may offer more effective treatment or diagnosis for life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating conditions. The designation provides manufacturers with prioritized FDA review and early, frequent interactions with agency experts to efficiently address development and regulatory considerations. Breakthrough status may also support streamlined reimbursement pathways, including eligibility for New Technology Add-on Payments (NTAP) and Transitional Pass-Through Payments (TPT), by helping to demonstrate substantial clinical improvement.

