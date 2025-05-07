Scotlynn Earns Canada’s Best Managed Companies Award for Strategic Growth and Innovation

VITTORIA, Ontario, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a second consecutive year, Scotlynn is named as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, reaffirming its leadership in innovation, strategic growth, and its people-first culture. The 2025 designation celebrates Scotlynn’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence and industry advancement across North America.

The Canada’s Best Managed Companies program, celebrating over 30 years, is the nation’s leading business awards program recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or more. Companies are evaluated for their leadership in strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities and innovation, and governance and financial performance.

“Scotlynn’s continued recognition as a top performer is a direct result of the contributions from our teams across all locations,” said Scott Biddle, CEO of Scotlynn. “Our approach remains centered on operational excellence, with each office working toward the same goal: make a lasting impact on the industry and the communities we operate in.”

Scotlynn’s 2025 recognition reflects several strategic achievements, including the launch of its Managed Transportation Services (MTS) — a fully custom transportation management solution that streamlines client operations, delivers cost savings, and enhances supply chain visibility. The company also continues to drive digital transformation through automation, eliminating repetitive tasks and enabling teams to focus on complex problem-solving and high-impact work.

“Over the past year, companies such as Scotlynn have continually adapted and successfully responded to challenges, seized new opportunities, and leveraged industry-leading competencies to maximize their investments and drive sustainable growth,” said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “These winners have set the standard of excellence for Canada’s business ecosystem.”

The 2025 Best Managed cohort exemplifies bold leadership, innovation, and resilience, helping strengthen the Canadian economy and shape the future of global business.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for private Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner; 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner; 3) Gold Standard winner; 4) Platinum Club member. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, EDC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

Scotlynn – Driven by Success

Farming fresh produce and delivering it to retailers is how Scotlynn got its start. Today, it is North America's premier transportation provider, specializing in long-haul, regional DSD, third-party logistics, and managed transportation services. With offices in Brant, Vittoria, Indianapolis, Fort Myers, and Tampa, Scotlynn continues to expand across North America, positioning the company to meet evolving client needs and accelerate growth in 2025 and beyond.

For more information about Scotlynn, visit their website at www.Scotlynn.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/368af68b-7e67-4953-a3df-257261d32b27

Contact: Melissa Stefureak Email: mstefureak@scotlynn.com

Scotlynn named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies Scotlynn team proud to be named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies second year in a row.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.